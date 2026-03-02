Game Developer Association of India announces leadership changes

L to R: Apurva Chandra, Shruti Verma and Sean Hyunil Sohn

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has announced additions to its leadership. Epic Games India leader Shruti Verma has been appointed chief executive officer. Krafton India chief executive Sean Hyunil Sohn has joined the GDAI board. Former Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra has been appointed as the board advisor to strengthen governance and policy engagement.

The leadership changes build on the existing core of the GDAI, which includes Manish Agarwal, Manvendra Shukul, Nitish Mittersain, Rajan Navani, Rajesh Rao and Sridhar Muppidi. The announcement comes as India’s video gaming and interactive entertainment sector continues to expand. Verma’s move from leading Epic Games India to heading the association highlights the growing presence of women in senior leadership roles within the country’s technology and gaming industries.

Emphasising the need for forward-looking regulatory alignment, Chandra said, “India has taken important steps in shaping AVGC policy to support the video games sector. I look forward to contributing to clear, enabling regulatory frameworks that provide stability for industry while advancing India’s global competitiveness.”

Sohn stated, “India’s gaming sector stands at an inflection point, with scale, talent, and innovation converging. GDAI has helped create that momentum, and I look forward to supporting its efforts to deepen governance and strengthen India’s position in the global games industry.”

Verma added, “I am honoured to step into this responsibility at a pivotal moment for India’s video gaming ecosystem. As we strengthen GDAI’s executive leadership at the board level, our focus will be on building a cohesive, future-ready framework that aligns policy, industry, and innovation.”

With its expanded leadership team and a newly appointed governing council overseeing daily operations and governance, the GDAI has outlined its priorities for the video gaming sector. As India becomes one of the fastest‑growing markets in this field, GDAI is focusing on sustainable growth, the development of original intellectual property and strengthening its position internationally.