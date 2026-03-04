S8UL onboards creators Dattrax Gaming, Willy Gaming, and Bixi OP

S8UL Esports has onboarded three Indian content creators – Dattrax Gaming (Harvest Dewangan), Willy Gaming (Nishaant Williams), and Bixi OP (Abhijeet Singh).

Dattrax Gaming is a popular Hindi-language PC and mobile gaming creator with nearly three million YouTube subscribers (2.99M) and over 128K Instagram followers. Known for his engaging, commentary-driven style, he has built a loyal community around GTA RP, immersive adventure titles, high-octane racing content, and premium gaming setup showcases, making him one of the most versatile PC creators in the Indian gaming landscape.

Willy Gaming is a former professional cricketer from Mumbai who represented the state across multiple age categories, including being part of the Ranji Trophy squad, where he once took a hat-trick. Transitioning from cricket to gaming, he carved a niche for himself in the BGMI community, earning the title of “Classic King” after securing 34 consecutive Chicken Dinners in high-tier lobbies. With 166K YouTube subscribers and 121K Instagram followers, his content blends competitive gameplay with lifestyle and fashion, bringing a distinct personality-led dimension to S8UL’s growing content vertical.

Bixi OP is widely recognised for his high-tier BGMI gameplay and intense 1v4 solo vs squad clutches in Conqueror lobbies. With 899K YouTube subscribers and 131K Instagram followers, he has cultivated a strong following through fast-paced highlight videos, pro-level clutch moments, and tips-and-settings content that resonates deeply with competitive gaming audiences.

Commenting on the expansion, S8UL and 8Bit Creatives co-founder Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug said, “Dattrax, Willy, and Bixi each bring a unique voice, audience, and style that strengthens our creator ecosystem in different ways from high-energy PC storytelling to competitive mobile dominance and personality-led content.”

With the addition of Dattrax Gaming, Willy Gaming, and Bixi OP, S8UL continues to strengthen its creator-first philosophy, shaping the next chapter of Indian gaming by empowering diverse voices, expanding content formats, and pushing the boundaries of digital entertainment.