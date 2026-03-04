‘Turbozaurs’ animated series to be launched on across the Netherlands and GSA region

Tale Wind, the animation studio behind the popular preschool series Turbozaurs, has signed a new distribution agreement with Dutch edutainment company StoryZoo & Friends for the Netherlands and the GSA territories (Germany, Switzerland, and Austria).

Under the deal, Turbozaurs will be available in both German and English, expanding the brand’s reach to young audiences across key European markets.

The series will be featured on StoryZoo & Friends, a FAST channel and digital platform focused on high-quality, safe, and educational content for children aged three plus. The platform is distributed across major partners, including Samsung TV Plus and Joyn in Germany, as well as Amazon Prime Video FAST channels and NLZiet in the Netherlands. In addition, Turbozaurs will also be available on the German-language StoryZoo & Friends YouTube channel.

StoryZoo & Friends is a global edutainment brand delivering age-appropriate, character-driven content for children aged two to eight, with a focus on storytelling, real-world learning, and early development. The brand reaches tens of millions of viewers worldwide across streaming, broadcast, and digital platforms.

“We are excited to partner with StoryZoo & Friends and bring Turbozaurs to German-speaking audiences,” said Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan. “This collaboration allows us to introduce our characters to new families across Europe on platforms that combine entertainment with educational value.”

StoryZoo & Friends CEO Johannes Gropp added, “The addition of Turbozaurs to our portfolio further enriches the StoryZoo & Friends offering with premium content for kids.”

The launch marks another step in the international expansion of the Turbozaurs franchise, which continues to grow its global presence through broadcast, digital distribution, and consumer products.