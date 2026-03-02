Right-side Image: Shreya Unchallii (fifth from right) and R.K.Chand (sixth from right) along with team members

Hombale Films has unveiled two Kantara-based at Bengaluru GAFX 2026, marking its expansion into interactive entertainment. These game launches marks an amazing collaboration between Hombale Films and Astra Studios with the two studios: Holy Cow Productions and Mozaic Games.

The IPs were unveiled by Hombale Films marketing manager Shreya Unchallii, Astra Studios founder and CBO R.K.Chand along with the respective teams of Holy Cow Productions and Mozaic Games.

The IP Mystic Pillars x Kantara integrates themes of folklore, spirituality, and environmental balance from the Kantara universe into the puzzle game Mystic Pillars, originally developed by Holy Cow Productions. Featuring 12 new themed puzzles, cinematic cutscenes with Kannada voice-overs, and environmental restoration mechanics, the expansion is available across PlayStation, PC and mobile platforms.

Further extending the universe beyond screens, Hombale Films has also announced a Kantara-inspired tabletop card game developed by Mozaic Games. Designed as a light strategy, semi-cooperative experience for two to six players, the game explores themes of land, karma, and collective responsibility. Players balance individual goals while protecting shared forest resources- where collapse means everyone loses. The tabletop game was unveiled with demo sessions and designer interactions.

This collaboration marks a step beyond traditional film production, shaping a multi‑format storytelling ecosystem that brings culturally rooted narratives into gaming and shared play experiences, resonating with audiences in India and across the globe.