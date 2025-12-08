WildBrain and Dr. Seuss extend new licensing programmes for ‘The Cat in the Hat’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’

Leading brands worldwide Dr. Seuss Enterprises and WildBrain CPLG are expanding the licensing programmes for beloved Dr. Seuss properties The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! with new collaborations across the U.K., Europe and Asia-Pacific. From fashion and beauty to homewares, gifting, tech, pet products and more, these cross-category partnerships bring Dr. Seuss’ iconic characters come to life in fun and creative ways for fans, setting the stage for major content launches and landmark anniversaries.

A new The Cat in the Hat animated feature film starring Bill Hader (IF, Barry) in the titular role will leap onto the big screen for its debut on 6 November 2026, in a global release from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises. Hot on its heels, 2027 brings a double celebration with the 70th anniversaries of The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Fans can also look forward to the enchanting arrival of the Oh, the Places You’ll Go! movie in 2028, starring Ariana Grande (Wicked, Victorious) and Josh Gad (Frozen, Pixels), promising even more magic from the world of Dr. Seuss.

“There’s incredible momentum across the iconic Dr. Seuss portfolio with major anniversaries and new content on the horizon,” said WildBrain CPLG Europe, the U.K. and the Americas commercial SVP Pau Pascual. “These timeless brands have a unique ability to captivate families and fans of all ages, and thanks to the creativity of our partners, the magic of Dr. Seuss continues to reach new and existing fans in fresh and inspiring ways. 2026 and beyond will be about innovative storytelling, pushing boundaries and creating products and experiences that resonate across generations.”

WildBrain CPLG has secured new and expanded partnerships across fashion, beauty, homewares, gifting, consumer electronics, pet products and more, rolling out at retail in 2026.

In the UK and Ireland, 8th Wonder is set to debut charming The Cat in the Hat plush armchairs and children’s seating, Aykroyds & TDP Licensing Limited will roll out vibrant daywear, and Cooneen will launch nightwear for kids, alongside stylish adult nightwear. Craft Buddy is bringing creativity to life with a new range of The Cat in the Hat specialty art and crafting products, while Cribstar renews its partnership to deliver adorable baby and children’s apparel next year, set to be available globally via its website. Beauty brand Dr. Paw Paw will add a playful twist with themed lip balms across the UK and Europe, and Dreamtex is expanding its bedding line to feature the beloved feline, ensuring The Cat in the Hat finds a place in every home in 2026.

Fizz, a long-standing partner in homeware and giftware for How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in the U.K. and Ireland, is expanding its portfolio to include The Cat in the Hat in 2026, with a vibrant range, spanning accessories, games, kitchenware, tableware, and pet care. IG Design is elevating its gifting line with fresh additions, while Lazer Built brings tech flair to the iconic brand with consumer electronics, such as headphones and cases. PMS International is set to make celebrations sparkle with new seasonal The Cat in the Hat decorations, ornaments and party essentials, while Rubber Road will roll out collectible The Cat in the Hat treasures next year. Smiffys 2 will introduce imaginative dress-up products in 2026, perfect for fans of all ages, while Primark has already made waves with its playful Thing 1 and Thing 2 loungewear launch, amplified by a hashtag LazyGirlHalloween influencer campaign.

Across Europe, Bluebrixx will introduce imaginative building block sets and minifigures for The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! in 2026, while Bioworld International expands its footprint into apparel and home categories in the region. In Italy, Coriex is set to deliver stylish fashion bags and accessories, and JB Licenses will roll out apparel, accessories and home products. Ermoda Tekstil is the first Turkish licensee for both brands, set to offer children’s and adult apparel in 2026.

Geda Labels will bring vibrant kitchen textiles to the GAS region next year, while MLP adds The Cat in the Hat apparel rights in France. In Spain, My Pug & Co delights pet lovers with How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Themed products launched this year, and The Cat in the Hat products rolling out in 2026, while Funiglobal has launched dress-up items for How the Grinch Stole Christmas! this festive season, with The Cat in the Hat products to follow next year.

In Asia-Pacific, Singaporean-based Gnoce Trading, the first Dr. Seuss licensee in the region has unveiled a stunning jewellery collection inspired by The Cat in the Hat and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! this holiday season. With global rights through Gnoce Trading’s e-commerce platform, these designs bring Seussian style to fans worldwide.

In the U.K., Primark has launched its biggest-ever ‘Grinchmas’ collection, featuring cosy nightwear, stylish homewares, beauty must-haves and even pet accessories- supported by a high-impact influencer campaign. Meanwhile, London’s iconic Brigit’s Afternoon Tea Bus has added a third Grinch-inspired bus to its touring schedule to meet soaring demand this holiday season.

Across Europe, Lidl is also ‘going green’ this Christmas with an extensive range of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! apparel, sleepwear, accessories and plush, while H&M and Zara have also unveiled new lines for kids and babies, available globally. In Germany and Austria, a brand-new collaboration between Haribo’s Maoam brand and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is set to sweeten festivities, In Italy THUN has unveiled a beautiful ceramic capsule collection of Christmas decorations, while fans in Spain can add mischievous spirit to mealtimes with a range of lunchware from Stor.

Numerous other long-standing European partners are also dialling up the Grinch spirit this holiday with new ranges, including Undiz, Tezenis, Intimissimi Uomo, Thalia, Lefties and LPP, with LPP’s Sinsay brand making headlines in Poland with a show-stopping tram takeover in Wrocław and Kraków this November. Looking ahead, Speelgoedland is set to expand its How the Grinch Stole Christmas! line with new products across arts and crafts, stationery, watches and clocks, and partyware for fans in the Benelux next year, while Takko steps in as the new direct-to-retail partner for the GAS region, with an exciting launch planned for Autumn 2026.