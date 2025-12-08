Revenant Esports has announced that it has signed gaming creator and esports player Shagufta “Xyaa” Iqbal.

Iqbal is an IT professional turned esports professional. She hails from Bhubaneswar but is now based in Nagpur. She is the second female addition in Revenant XSpark in quick succession after Kaashvi Hiranandani.

Iqbal shared, “I am excited to join Revenant XSpark and build new formats, collaborate with top creators, and take the community to the next level. I have always believed in pushing boundaries and creating a more inclusive gaming culture in India and my collaboration with Revenant is a natural next step in my journey.”

Iqbal had represented India and secured a top four finish at the World Esports Championship 2023 in Riyadh. She has also represented at the HP Omen Event in Los Angeles, USA this year.

Commenting on her addition in the team, Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit Jagasia said, “Admired for her versatility, authenticity, and consistent presence across various social media platforms, Xyaa has been a role model for aspiring gamers across the country. She is the evolving face of Indian esports and her presence in the team is in line with our commitment to bring diversity in India’s creator-driven gaming ecosystem.”

In 2024, she was the only female from the esports category to be nominated for the National Creators Award by prime minister Narendra Modi.