Netflix offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the creature world in “Troll 2” was created

Netflix unveiled a captivating VFX breakdown video for the action adventure film Troll 2, offering an exclusive, behind-the-scenes journey with the acclaimed director Roar Uthaug (Troll, The Wave) as he steps into the world of trolls.

In this featurette, Uthaug steps directly into the digital landscapes- interacting with the awe-inspiring trolls brought to life by the film’s world-class visual effects team. Utilising cutting-edge production techniques, the director shared his firsthand insights on the creative process and the remarkable design work that sets these trolls apart from anything audiences have seen before.

“The scale, detail, and personality in these trolls is simply breathtaking. Our VFX artists have managed to blend Norwegian folklore with modern cinematic magic, creating creatures that feel both ancient and alive,” said Uthaug.

The synopsis of Troll 2 reads: When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet. To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness.

The film’s cast includes Ine Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Sara Khorami.

Uthaug and Espen Aukan contributed towards the story of Troll 2 while Aukan took care of the script. The production company is Motion Blur with Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud on board as the producers. The film’s VFX work was done by leading artists from MPC, One of Us, Gimpville, and Ghost.