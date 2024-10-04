Webtoon collaborates with Overtime to launch ‘Overtime Elite’—a thrilling basketball webcomic

Webtoon Entertainment, a global leader in mobile webcomics and visual storytelling, has partnered with Overtime, a disruptive sports media brand known for creating innovative sports leagues and IPs for the next generation of athletes and fans. This collaboration brings to life Overtime Elite, a sports-centered webcomic whose first episode is exclusively available on Webtoon’s English platform.

Overtime Elite reveals a hidden world where basketball isn’t just a game—it’s a battleground for the next king of basketball. The series follows Omari, a young man who puts his hoop dreams aside to support his family. But when an Overtime scout notices him dominating the local courts, Omari gets the opportunity of a lifetime: an invitation to Overtime, an underground society for basketball’s most elite players. As Omari rises through the ranks, he learns that Overtime isn’t just training players—it’s shaping future legends.

The webcomic is written by Brandon Chen (Just a Goblin) and features art from webcomic and manga studio Laurel Pursuit.

Webtoon US head David S. Lee expressed, “Overtime Elite is all about passion, for sports and the stories that push people to new levels, and that’s what makes this collaboration and series so exciting. Overtime and Webtoon are brands that inspire a new generation, and whether it’s in sports or comics, we’re creating a story that captures the intensity of elite competition and the love of the game that drives every athlete and sports fan. We can’t wait for sports fans and webcomic enthusiasts to experience this series.”

Overtime CEO Dan Porter said, “We’re always searching for new ways to celebrate basketball culture with audiences around the globe. As the leading anime platform, Webtoon was the ideal partner to help us tell stories and create an additional pathway for fans to explore the world of Overtime.”

Chen stated, “Overtime Elite has been an amazing collaborative opportunity to bring everything I love about shonen sports series to Webtoon. Whether it’s witnessing the battles of basketball, life or dreams, I hope readers have a blast reading this series swelling with energy! Chase your dreams!”

Overtime Elite will have over 50 episodes and will be updated every Thursday on Webtoon.