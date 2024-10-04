Doug Bloom joins MPC and Mikros Animation as senior technology officer

Doug Bloom

MPC (Moving Picture Company) and Mikros Animation, part of the Technicolor Group, have appointed Doug Bloom as senior technology officer.

With over 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Bloom brings expertise in visual effects, animation, and immersive experiences. His portfolio encompasses feature films, theme park attractions, and R&D projects for top technology companies.

As senior technology officer, Bloom will report to MPC and Mikros Animation chief business and strategy officer Andrea Miloro and lead the development and implementation of technologies that drive innovation across global operations for both studios. His leadership will focus on enhancing creative tools, production workflows, integrating AI-driven solutions, and advancing the studio’s capabilities in real-time rendering and virtual production.

Bloom expressed, “I am excited to join the talented teams at MPC and Mikros Animation and look forward to collaborating on innovative technologies that redefine visual storytelling. Both studios have a reputation for their breathtaking work, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of their continued success.”

Miloro said, “We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the team. His vast experience in visual effects, combined with his pioneering work in AI-driven avatars and immersive environments, will help continue to set new standards of excellence in the industry.”

Bloom’s most recent role was as director of technical art at Samsung Research America’s Neon/StarLabs division where he spearheaded the development of real-time, hyper-realistic virtual humans. He led cross-functional teams of researchers and engineers in advancing generative AI, machine learning, and real-time computing, elevating digital experiences across multiple platforms.

Prior to his work at Samsung, Bloom held senior creative roles at studios including Framestore and Method Studios. At Framestore, he was creative director and VFX supervisor, overseeing VFX and animation on projects for clients including Disney, Universal, and Virgin Galactic. He led teams of developers and real-time artists in creating VR and AR experiences, and guided projects through every stage of production, from initial concept to final delivery. At Method Studios, Bloom was instrumental in expanding the company’s offerings to include themed entertainment and experiential content. His work as a visual effects supervisor on high-profile projects, including Dr. Strange and Black Panther showcased his ability to blend creative direction with technical expertise.

Bloom’s unique blend of creative vision and technical expertise will enable MPC and Mikros Animation to continue delivering world-class visual experiences.