Mercury Filmworks and Trustbridge Entertainment to adapt ‘The World of Gustavo’ into animated series

Leading global independent animation studio, Mercury Filmworks (Hilda, The Lion Guard), and Trustbridge Entertainment, the NYC-based multi-screen production company, have teamed up to develop, produce, and distribute a new 2D animated comedy series, Gustavo. It is based on The World of Gustavo book series, including the award-winning New York Times number one bestseller Gustavo, The Shy Ghost by Mexican author-illustrator Flavia Z. Drago. Emmy Award-nominated Robert C. Ramirez (Mickey’s Tale of Two Witches, Minnie’s Bow-Toons, Clifford’s Really Big Movie) will serve as the showrunner.

Set in the supernatural suburbs of Calavera Cove, the preschool series Gustavo (52 x 11-minute episodes) centres on the spook-tacular adventures of Gustavo the Ghost, Leila the Witch, and Vlad the Vampire—three best friends with one-of-a-kind paranormal powers that reflect their personalities. The cute-meets-creepy world of Gustavo is steeped in friendship, kindness, and humour, as the three friends navigate challenges using their own special monster talents to save the day.

“We are excited to work with Trustbridge to adapt Flavia’s zany, offbeat world of Gustavo into this new preschool series that we like to describe as the paranormal Peanuts gang meets My Little Ghoulish Pony,” said Mercury Filmworks original series and co-productions vice president Chantal Ling. “We aim to incorporate the elements that helped make the book series so popular for young children by gently combining the spooky aspects with a sweet, humorous storyline filled with heart that also delves into feelings of bravery and loneliness with the theme of friendship always at its core.”

“We can’t wait to introduce Gustavo to fans who already know and love Flavia’s books as well as those who will be meeting Gustavo and his friends for the first time,” said Trustbridge Entertainment president Bob Higgins. “We are delighted to be working with Mercury Filmworks and Robert C. Ramirez on this special series full of hilariously haunted adventures that will help kids discover and celebrate their own unique talents.”

“The amazing teams at Trustbridge and Mercury have truly outdone themselves, capturing the heart of the books and characters and bringing them to life in such a brilliant way! I’m beyond proud and thrilled to be part of this project filled with kindness, fun, and spookiness—of course. I can’t wait for more people to feel the same excitement that I do,” said Drago.

Mercury Filmworks and Trustbridge Entertainment will debut Gustavo in the international marketplace MIPCOM/MIPJunior 18-24 October in Cannes.