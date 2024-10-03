Lamborghini ventures into blockchain gaming with ‘Fast ForWorld’

Automobili Lamborghini, the renowned luxury sports car manufacturer, has partnered with blockchain gaming company Animoca Brands to introduce an innovative gaming experience called Fast ForWorld. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to merge their digital and physical ecosystems, enhancing loyalty and engagement for fans and customers alike.

This partnership marks Lamborghini’s first venture into the interoperable blockchain space, allowing iconic vehicles to be featured in gaming for the first time. Fast ForWorld is set to become an immersive platform where fans, gamers, and car owners can experiment, play, interact, and collect digital collectibles while earning rewards for their engagement.

Fast ForWorld will work with Animoca’s subsidiary Motorverse, a global ecosystem and community focused on digital vehicles, racing games and motorsport culture. Players will soon be able to buy, sell, own, and drive Lamborghini’s iconic super sports cars within a variety of Motorverse games. These vehicles will be launched as interoperable digital assets accessible across multiple gaming platforms including Torque Drift 2, REVV Racing, the Motorverse Hub, and Fast ForWorld’s proprietary experience.

Designed, developed and deployed by Gravitaslabs, Fast ForWorld is set to become Lamborghini’s hub for digital engagement and Web3 initiatives, offering fans and partners a platform to explore new experiences and benefits. The platform will go live on 7 November, featuring a 3D wallet for users to store their digital items and utilise interoperable features for interaction and gameplay with their cars.

To access the gaming platform, fans will need to secure its first-ever digital super sports car—a Lamborghini Revuelto. The car serves as the entry key to an interoperable ecosystem, and is bundled with the Fast ForWorld Genesis Capsule, which unlocks exclusive benefits both within the platform. The interoperable Lamborghini Revueltos and its connected Genesis Capsules will be available globally in November.