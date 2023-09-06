Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels, Cartoon Network, Pogo and Discovery Kids revealed their festive lineup for the month of September.

Cartoon Network introduced its latest anime show My Hero Academia in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam with a “Super Sunday” premiere on 10 September at 1 pm. The show promises an exhilarating journey of Izuku Midoriya into a world where ‘Heroes’ and ‘Quirks’ take centre stage. From being ‘Quirkless’ to earning a coveted spot at U.A. High School—an esteemed institution for aspiring heroes, the series will surely take the excitement a level up for all manga fans.

To celebrate the upcoming Janmashtami festival, Cartoon Network has prepared a special treat for you. Starting on 7 September, the channel is all set to kickstart an exciting month with a special Swag of Titans as Teen Titans Go! will light up your screens at 9 am.

Pogo invites kids to join the fun with a delightful Janmashtami lineup with the royal adventures of Baby Little Singham in a special- Baby Little Singham Royal Rajasthan Adventure. Additionally, fans will get to celebrate the birth of Little Krishna with the Janmashtami with Bheem, Little Singham & Little Krishna special only on Pogo on 6 and 7 September at 11:30 am.

Discovery Kids will also join in the Janmashtami festivities with the thrilling premiere of Kris aur Aflatoon Africa on 6 September at 11:30 am and 7:30 pm, followed by a special movie Krishna aur Kans on 7 September at 11:30 am and 7:30 pm.

The next phase of festivities includes Ganesh Chaturthi line-up across channels. Discovery Kids will provide families and kids the opportunity to celebrate with Family Time with Kris from 18-22 September at 12:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Additionally, little fans will get to immerse themselves in the joyous spirit with Ganesh Chaturthi with Chhota Bheem and Little Singham from 18 to 29 September at 1 pm and 7:30 pm only on Pogo.

Also, they are all set to mark 84th Batman Day on 16 September, a celebration dedicated to the iconic caped crusader. Tune in at 6:30 pm for a special treat as Cartoon Network airs Batman: The Animated Series’, a timeless classic that will delight fans of all ages with its thrilling adventures.

Warner Bros. Discovery also brings a comedic blast from the past and a delightful surprise for the young fans as Mr. Bean, the beloved live-action character, makes a triumphant return to television. Starting on 9 September, Discovery Kids will be airing the timeless adventures of Mr. Bean every weekend at 8:30 pm. Mark your calendars for this family-friendly journey into the wacky world of Mr. Bean.