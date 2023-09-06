Relish Studios recently announced the addition of two industry veterans to their leadership team- Kramer Hoehn as production head and Allan Joli-Coeur as production & business affairs VP.

Hoehn brings more than 12 years of animation production experience. Prior to joining Relish Studios, he served as the production head for Titmouse Canada, Yeti Farm, and Atomic Cartoons. “It’s a joy to join the storytellers at Relish,” he said. “After meeting with Paul (Pattison) and the rest of the crew, I felt a real sense of connection and shared enthusiasm for the passion and excitement they have for their vision to expand internationally.”

In his new role, Hoehn will leverage his experience in building robust pipelines, creative teams, and strong network partner relationships to help create internationally recognised content. He is keen on exploring new and emerging technologies, refining production processes, and developing innovative methods to bring Relish-produced content to the screen.

Joli-Coeur has over 30 years of experience working in film and television. He first began working in the industry as an entertainment lawyer at Quebec’s largest production company, Allegro/Motion International. He has a strong background in the financial, legal, and business side of media production. “It’s a pleasure to be joining such a fun, creative group that truly understands the power of brands and the breadth of ways and platforms to tell stories,” he said.

Over the last 20 years, Joli-Coeur has split his time between Apartment 11 Productions and Shaw Rocket Fund and has served as an executive producer on more than 20 seasons of television, 12 interactive productions, six documentaries, and two feature films, racking up multiple Gemini, YMA, Numix, Canada Screen, and Peabody Award nominations and wins along the way.