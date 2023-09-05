Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company announced that part one of Ahsoka, Master and Apprentice, was the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week.

The debut episode garnered 14 million views, making the series number one globally on the streaming platform. A view is defined as total stream time divided by runtime available.

“Ahsoka has become a fan favourite with people of all ages and it’s wonderful to see her continue to resonate with viewers in her very own headlining series,” said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. “I want to recognise the fantastic work done by our creative team, led by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the incredible cast led by Rosario Dawson, and our talented crew — and on behalf of the team and all of Lucasfilm, we give our thanks to all the fans who have been with Ahsoka on every step of her journey and to all those who are just learning about her now in Ahsoka on Disney+.”

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Dave Filoni is the head writer and executive producer along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

New episodes of Ahsoka arrive every Tuesday at 6 pm PT, on Disney+.