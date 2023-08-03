Warner Bros. Discovery’s kids’ entertainment channels, Cartoon Network, POGO, and Discovery Kids have unveiled their lineup of shows and movies for the month of August.

Cartoon Network will broadcast the action-packed Dragon Ball Z Kai adventure starting on 5 August at 1 pm, followed by Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapter starting 19 August every Saturday and Sunday from 1 pm onwards, where Goku faces his ultimate challenges. Dragon Ball Z – Fusion Reborn will premiere on Indian television for the first time in five regional languages on 20 August at 12:15 pm. A group of Fukrey Boyzzz– Choocha, Hunny and Laali will land on Cartoon Network to pursue their outlandish dreams with a scheming Bholi Punjaban starting 7 August every Monday to Friday at 11:30 am.

On Pogo, the month will begin with an all-new Little Singham in Multiverse Big Picture every Sunday starting with 6 August at 12:15 pm as he takes on bank robbers and ventures into the Multiverse. Little Singham will also celebrate his birthday in style with little fans on Pogo in August.

On 13 August at 11:30 am, fans will witness the epic evil-fighting adventures of Chhota Bheem with the 2D telefeature Mahashaitaan Ka Mahayudh. Kids and families will get to enter a magical dream world with Titoo: Atrangi Titoo Ke Satrangi Sapne on 26 August at 11:30 am and experience part one of Chhota Bheem Aur Gadhadhari Bheem on 27 August at 11:30 pm.

On Discovery Kids, fans will be treated with action-packed, one-of-a-kind animated action adventure comedy series – Batwheels featuring a team of the heroic and iconic vehicles from the DC universe with their unique personalities and super abilities every weekend at 8:30 am in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

From 14 August, join the ever-adventurous Kris on Kris: Roll no 21 with brand new episodes every weekend at 12:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Kids will get to watch the new movie Kris Aur Time Ki Bhul Bhulaiya on 20 August at 11:30 pm and 6:30 pm. Starting 19 August, kids can watch the hilarious escapades of Bunty Billa aur Babban with new episodes airing on weekends at 2:30 pm.