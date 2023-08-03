Apple TV+ recently unveiled Marcie in her first-ever special Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie premiering 18 August on the streaming platform.

The special is directed by Emmy Award winner Raymond S. Persi (The Simpsons, Wreck-It-Ralph), written by Betsy Walters (The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space), and executive produced by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, Cornelius Uliano, Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts and Logan McPherson.

Synopsis: Sometimes, the people who make the biggest difference aren’t the ones who grab the spotlight. In “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” we get to see firsthand how our lovable introvert, Marcie, makes a monumental difference from behind the scenes for both her friends and her community. To train for the school golf championship, Marcie assists Peppermint Patty as her caddie, offering thoughtful and deliberate advice to help her win. Meanwhile, after coming up with brilliant solutions to her classmates’ problems – from hallway traffic jams to lunchtime pizza shortages – Marcie is unexpectedly elected as class president … a role she never wanted.

Suddenly thrust into the spotlight, Marcie struggles to cope with the expectations of her new job and retreats as far from the public eye as possible. As the golf championship begins, Marcie is still in hiding and Peppermint Patty is forced to tee off with Charlie Brown filling in as her caddie. But after some wise advice and a little introspection, Marcie realises she can still make a difference for her friends and the school – she’ll just have to buck other people’s expectations and do it her own unique way.

This trailer comes after exciting programming news from Apple TV+, Peanuts and WildBrain earlier this year announcing two upcoming Peanuts originals, including Camp Snoopy, a new series featuring Snoopy and the Beagle Scouts along with Charlie Brown and friends as they enjoy an adventure-filled summer outdoors, plus the charming new Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin special uncovering the origin story of one of Peanuts’ most treasured characters and how he ultimately makes friends with Charlie Brown and the gang.

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie is produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain.