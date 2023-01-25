Warner Bros. Discovery shares Republic Day special content lineup of its kids' channels

Warner Bros. Discovery will mark Republic Day with a special programming line-up across Cartoon Network, POGO and Discovery Kids. Kids and families will get to enjoy their favourite Indian animated characters participating in the celebrations on 26 January.

Cartoon Network will celebrate the day with ‘Heroes on a Mission’ featuring back-to-back Teen Titans Go! and Ben 10 movies on Thursday from 11:00 am onwards.

POGO’s Republic Day celebration will include the Little Singham Fun Parade with back-to-back thematic Little Singham blockbuster movies starting from 9:15 am onwards. India’s favourite lionhearted superhero and his super squad friends keep the little ones entertained.

Discovery Kids will air movies from popular shows including Kris: Roll no 21 and Smaashhing Simmba, beginning at 11:30 am.

The celebrations for the patriotic day will continue on all three channels of Warner Bros. Discovery. The blockbusters shows will highlight the spirit of patriotism and togetherness.