Warner Bros. Discovery is introducing a new programming schedule across Cartoon Network, Pogo and Discovery Kids to mark the beginning of the year.

A special Republic Day event will be featured for children and families. Throughout January, viewers can watch a selection of action and comedy programmes, along with films, marathons and daily shows that highlight themes of courage, unity and enjoyment.

Pogo will mark the Republic Day weekend with the premiere of Chhota Bheem: Flying Dholakpur on 25 January at 11:30 am. In the film, Bheem and his friends confront Ulketu, the exiled brother of scientist Dhoomketu, who threatens Dholakpur with a flying island powered by a meteor. The story highlights themes of courage, unity and teamwork. It will broadcast Omi No.1 throughout January from Monday to Friday at 11:30 am and 7:00 pm. The series follows Omi, a mischievous but kind-hearted character, in his daily adventures.

To mark Republic Day, Little Singham will be aired on 26 January from 9:30 am. The day-long programme follows the young police officer as he shares messages of patriotism, courage and unity through his adventures.

On Republic Day, Cartoon Network will show back-to-back Teen Titans Go! films on 26 January from 11:30 am. The screenings feature the adventures of the young superheroes, combining action and comedy. On weekdays, the comedy block will run from 7:00 am to 11:30 am, featuring Lamput, which follows a shape-shifting orange character and two scientists, Larva, centred on a pair of slugs, and Om Nom Stories, about a curious green creature. The programmes present light-hearted humour and playful storytelling.

To mark Republic Day, Discovery Kids will air Fun Ki Parade on 26 January from 9:30 am. The programme will include episodes of Titoo and Fukrey Boyzzz, highlighting themes of mischief, school life and national pride.

Discovery Kids will continue its January schedule with Titoo-Thon, airing Monday to Friday from 1:30 pm. The programme follows Titoo in a series of light-hearted and trouble-filled adventures.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s children’s channels will begin 2026 with a schedule of films, special programmes and regular shows. The Republic Day line-up will feature stories that emphasise courage, unity and enjoyment for families across the country.