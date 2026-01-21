Netflix and Mappa expand partnership for new anime projects

L to R: Kaata Sakamoto and Manabu Otsuka

Netflix has announced a strategic partnership with Mappa, the studio behind hits such as Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. Through this collaboration, the two companies will work together on new projects with a global perspective from story development to merchandise and Netflix will exclusively stream a slate of original Mappa-produced anime titles to members worldwide.

Mappa CEO and president Manabu Otsuka said, “We have worked with Netflix on various projects in the past, but this expanded partnership is based on Mappa’s core belief in being an independent studio both creatively and in business. Japanese animation studios must proactively lead every stage, from understanding global audience needs and developing projects, to reaching viewers and expanding related businesses. Mappa is committed to deepening our collaboration with Netflix, aiming for a long-term, win-win partnership.”

Netflix Japan content vice president Kaata Sakamoto added, “Mappa is a remarkable studio that has continuously taken on bold challenges and achieved unprecedented forms of expression. At Netflix, we also value the passion and dedication of creators. By combining Mappa’s unique approach to anime production with Netflix’s global reach and the courage to take risks, which is essential to creating compelling content we hope to further expand the possibilities of anime. We are fully committed to delivering new works and excitement to fans around the world.”

Netflix has previously released Mappa titles including Ranma ½ and Kakegurui Twin to international audiences. Under the expanded partnership, several new anime projects are now in planning and production. The collaboration will focus on bringing more original anime from Japan to a global viewership and creating further opportunities for joint production.