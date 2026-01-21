Esports World Cup 2026 announces full game lineup and schedule

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) has announced a total prize pool of US $75 million alongside the full game lineup and schedule for the Esports World Cup 2026 (EWC), set to return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from 6 July through 23 August. More than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries will compete in 25 tournaments across 24 games over seven weeks to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion.

In 2026, the EWC Club Championship, will award US $30 million to the top 24 Clubs, an increase of US $3 million year-on-year. The winning club will receive US $7 million, with increased prize allocations distributed across the remaining top finishing positions. Last year’s Club Championship title was decided in the final week of competition, with seven clubs remaining in contention entering the closing stages.

Esports World Cup Foundation CEO Ralf Reichert said, “The life-changing prize pool exists to support the people at the heart of esports: the players and the clubs that invest in them year after year. EWC is different because of the Club Championship. One title crowns a champion. EWC crowns the ultimate cross-game Club Champion.”

Twenty‑four competitive titles, including new entries Fortnite and Trackmania, will be featured at EWC 2026 in Riyadh this summer, highlighting leading clubs, players and esports talent.

The EWC 2026 lineup of games features: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Call of Duty: Warzone, Chess, Counter-Strike 2, Crossfire, Dota 2, EA Sports FC 26, Fatal Fury City of the Wolves, Fortnite, Free Fire, Honor of Kings, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Overwatch 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG Mobile, Rocket League, Street Fighter 6, Teamfight Tactics, Tekken 8, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X, Trackmania, and Valorant.

Individual Game Championships will each have their own prize pools, with combined allocations exceeding US $39 million. The remainder of the prize pool will be distributed through club and player awards, including MVP awards for each tournament and the Jafonso Award for players or clubs that win a Game Championship after advancing from a last chance qualifier. Additional allocations will be made through qualifying events hosted by partnered publishers and organisers ahead of the EWC 2026 main event in Riyadh.

The EWCF will continue to operate ecosystem support programmes, including the EWCF Club Partner Programme and the road to EWC qualification system. The 2026 Club Partner Programme will support 40 global esports organisations, while publisher-led circuits, tournaments and grassroots events will form the basis of the road to EWC, providing defined qualification pathways for players and clubs to compete in Riyadh.

EWC 2026 competitions will take place across seven weeks and multiple arenas, with several game championships held in parallel under a coordinated schedule. Tickets for EWC 2026 will be available from 22 January 2026.