Independent studio Disauthority advances integrated model with first feature film

Disauthority team

Disauthority (DA) is an independent studio that brings production and post-production together under one roof. It was established by filmmakers seeking to move away from fragmented workflows, diluted creative vision and delays caused by bureaucratic processes. The studio works on the principle that commitment to the craft of filmmaking should not be limited by the size of a budget.

The studio operates through two divisions: post-production services under Disauthority and original filmmaking through Disauthority Originals. Disauthority Originals is defined by genre storytelling that prioritises emotional truth and character. Its current work includes the completion of principal photography on the debut feature film Sticks & Stones, a supernatural horror written by Lily Howkins. Post-production is being carried out entirely in-house, with the film scheduled for release in 2026. The project represents a significant step in the studio’s integrated model.

Disauthority vice president and producer Maria Shevtsova said, “Sticks & Stones represents exactly why our studio model exists. The film is ambitious and emotionally driven, but it’s also practical and intentional. Being able to carry a project from development through to post with the same creative team means nothing gets lost along the way.”

Disauthority managing director Marcus Hundsnes shared, “I wasn’t born into film. I had zero industry lineage, just this hunger to make films and with no interest in waiting around for it to just happen.”

This determination led him to MetFilm, where he met Zain Haris and Raiyan Chinoy, now colourist and VFX supervisor respectively.

Haris commented, “We were just trying to make things look better than they had any right to. There was no money, no safety net, just a shared obsession with getting it right”. Raiyan added, “In the early days, every project was an experiment. We were learning creatively and technically at the same time. That mindset is still central to how we work.”

The shift from informal collaboration to structured studio began in earnest in 2023, when Hundsnes was approached by producer Maria Shevtsova to collaborate on a short film that required both production and post support. Rather than splitting responsibilities across multiple vendors, the project was handled end to end by the same team.

Shevtsova shared, “What immediately stood out to me was how integrated everything already felt. Post wasn’t something they tacked on at the end, it was part of the storytelling conversation from the beginning.”

Original projects are assessed for creative alignment, production and market viability, while post-production collaborations are structured with an emphasis on focused, hands-on support rather than an industrial pipeline approach.

The studio operates with small, senior teams, fast decision-making, and a high degree of trust. New hires are given real responsibility early on, reinforcing a culture where people are expected to care and contribute meaningfully.

With filming now complete on Sticks & Stones, the studio is entering a pivotal phase. The film, a grounded supernatural horror, is now moving through post-production entirely in-house, ahead of its 2026 release.

Alongside Sticks & Stones, Disauthority Originals is developing multiple new genre scripts, while the post-production arm continues to expand its work across long-form projects, music videos, trailers, and branded content.