Amazon MGM Studios greenlights new series ‘Lore Olympus’ from Webtoon Productions and The Jim Henson Company

Prime Video announced that it has ordered Lore Olympus, a new adult animated series based on the global hit Webtoon webcomic created by Rachel Smythe. Lore Olympus will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Julia Cooperman serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. The executive producers are David Madden and Sydney Bright of Webtoon Productions, along with Aron Levitz. For The Jim Henson Company, Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford serve as executive producers. Henson’s Delaney Shiokari serves as executive in charge of the production.

“I am beyond thrilled to partner with Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and Webtoon on the series adaptation of Smythe’s wildly popular webcomic, Lore Olympus,” said Cooperman. “My fascination with Greek mythology has spanned grade-school libraries and college seminars. Reading Lore Olympus, I was reminded of the enduring power of these tales, which echo through so much of our modern-day storytelling. We can’t wait to share this frisky, soulful, and timely reimagining of Persephone and Hades’ story with new audiences and longtime readers alike.”

“With stunning artwork, rich storytelling, and unforgettable characters, Lore Olympus and Smythe have built a passionate global fandom clamouring for more,” said Webtoon Productions president Madden. “Lore Olympus is a title that will continue to speak to readers for generations, and this new animated adaptation will bring the story to more fans around the world in a new format. Together with the creative powerhouses we have in our partners at Prime Video, The Jim Henson Company, and showrunner Cooperman, we’re thrilled to kick off 2026 with this incredible project.”

“Through her beautiful and creative Lore Olympus, Smythe has created a new approach to the Greek myth of Persephone that is as relevant today as ever, and features the kind of vibrant world building that we find deeply inspiring. It is a true privilege to be partnering with Webtoon on one of their most popular titles, which marks The Jim Henson Company’s first-ever adult animated series,” said The Jim Henson Company CEO and an executive producer on the show Henson.

“Lore Olympus redefined what mythology can look and feel like for a new generation, and we’re thrilled to bring this beloved story to our global Prime Video audience,” said Amazon MGM Studios animation head Melissa Wolfe. “Cooperman’s vision, combined with Smythe’s iconic world and our extraordinary collaborators at Webtoon Productions and The Jim Henson Company, makes this an exciting addition to Prime Video’s growing animation slate.”

The synopsis reads: In Lore Olympus, witness what the gods do, after dark. The friendships and the lies, the gossip and the wild parties, and of course, forbidden love. Because it turns out, the gods aren’t so different from us after all, especially when it comes to their problems. Stylish and immersive, this is one of mythology’s greatest stories, the Taking of Persephone, as it has never been told before.

Adapted from one of the most-read webcomics in the world, Lore Olympus brings a vibrant, modern retelling of Greek mythology to life with a bold visual style and emotionally rich storytelling. Lore Olympus’ current global view count on Webtoon is more than 1.8 billion global views.