Animation is no longer child’s play: A look at some remarkable youth-centric projects of 2025

If you still believe that animated content or cartoons are meant only for children, you are clearly out of step with the evolving preferences of young adults. For today’s audiences, cult classics like Tom & Jerry and expansive anime libraries on digital platforms are not just entertainment – they are comfort viewing, nostalgia trips and even a form of therapy.

For millennials revisiting reruns, it is a walk down memory lane, a return to the shows they grew up with. Gen Z, however, engages with animation on a much broader canvas. Their viewing spans everything from vintage children’s classics to bold action adventures, edgy sci-fi series, dark fantasy worlds and experimental storytelling.

This shift in consumption is reshaping the way global franchises are built. Film producers creating live-action story universes are now simultaneously developing animated spin-offs to build deeper engagement with young adult audiences. After bidding farewell to the decade-long favourite Stranger Things, showrunner Eric Robles and creators Matt and Ross Duffer have assured fans that the universe will live on through a new animated series, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, set to debut in 2026.

Closer home, the Baahubali universe expanded its footprint in animation last year with a surprise teaser for a full-length animated feature, Baahubali: The Eternal War – Part 1. The franchise had earlier ventured into animation with the Disney+ Hotstar series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, signalling a long-term transmedia storytelling strategy.

The momentum is also backed by research. Teens and Screens, an annual report by UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers (CSS), based on a nationwide survey of 1,500 tweens, teens and young adults, reveals a growing preference for animated storytelling. When given a choice between animation and live action, nearly as many adolescents now prefer animated content (48.5 per cent) as live action (51.5 per cent), a sharp rise from 42 per cent last year.

Globally, across theatrical releases, television series and OTT platforms, young adult animation is transitioning from a niche category to a fast-rising mainstream force. Let’s take a look at some of the standout animated shows released in 2025:

Iyanu (Animated Series)

The animated series Iyanu premiered on Cartoon Network in April 2025. Adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder—published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics (The Umbrella Academy, Hellboy)—the show is helmed by Okupe himself. Born and raised in Nigeria, Okupe serves as the series’ creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

The series is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, a leading Black-owned animation studio in North America, with animation services provided by Korea-based studio NE4U.

Drawing inspiration from Nigerian culture, music, and mythology, the animated series follows Iyanu, a brave young orphan living in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While studying history and the ancient arts, she longs for a normal life—until a looming threat awakens divine powers not seen since the legendary Age of Wonders. Accompanied by her newfound friends Biyi and Toye, along with a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu sets out to uncover the source of this evil, unlocking her destiny along the way.

An animated feature film, Iyanu: Age of Wonder, presented by Cartoon Network, HBO Max, and Lion Forge Entertainment, also premiered on 30 August 2025. Inspired by West African mythology, the film explores the magical roots of Iyanu’s world. As part of HBO Max’s lineup of animated projects, Iyanu brings to life a vibrant Nigerian fantasy story deeply rooted in Yoruba mythology, featuring striking 2D visuals and high-stakes storytelling.

The animated series continues to build momentum, earning three nominations at the NAACP Image Awards: Outstanding Children’s Program, Outstanding Animated Series, and Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie.

Devil May Cry (Animated Series)

The anime series Devil May Cry is adapted from the iconic video game franchise of the same name, created by Hideki Kamiya and published by Capcom. Created and produced by Adi Shankar, the series premiered worldwide on Netflix in April 2025. South Korean animation studio Mir (The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Dota: Dragon’s Blood) handled the animation.

In this anime adaptation of the Capcom game, sinister forces are at work at the portal between the human and demon realms. Caught in the middle is Dante, an orphaned demon hunter for hire who has made it his life’s mission to avenge his mother’s death by slaying demons—unaware that the fate of both worlds rests on his shoulders.

The series largely reinterprets the Devil May Cry 3 manga while incorporating select elements from the games. The franchise is renowned for its stylish gameplay and cinematic cutscenes, and Studio Mir’s highly detailed 2D animation and striking character designs elevate the show’s visual storytelling.

Devil May Cry earned nominations at several prestigious global platforms, including The Game Awards 2025, the Annie Awards 2026, and the Annecy International Animated Film Festival 2025, for Best Adaptation, Outstanding Achievement for Music in an Animated Television/Media Production, and Best TV Production, respectively.

Wolf King (Animated Series)

Wolf King is an epic fantasy-adventure animated television series that premiered on Netflix in March 2025. Netflix, Lime Pictures and Jellyfish Pictures, Assemblage Entertainment jointly crafted the groundbreaking animated series based on Curtis Jobling’s Wereworld novels.

The series follows a young commoner who comes of age and discovers that he is the last of a long line of werewolves and the rightful heir to the throne, in this sweeping fantasy adventure.

The series steers clear of extreme gore while delving into the complex realities of war, making it suitable for family viewing. At the same time, the adventure-driven journey that traces the protagonist’s lineage adds emotional depth and intrigue, keeping teenagers and adults equally engaged.

Assemblage worked on some crucial shot production, FX, 2DFX, lighting and compositing. Their creative team had the opportunity to collaborate closely with director Tom Brass and the creative leadership at Jellyfish Pictures. The foundation of Wolf King’s visual style draws from Jobling’s rich storytelling and immersive world-building, with the collective endeavour focused on translating that essence into 3D animation while preserving the grit and depth of his original designs.

As the team delved into the creative process, animating on twos (12 fps) became a conscious stylistic choice driven by the creators’ vision to enhance the show’s stylised tone. This approach introduced a subtle ‘flip-book’ effect to the characters’ movements, lending a handcrafted, textured rhythm to the animation. The technique not only complements the series’ tone but also gives Wolf King a distinctive visual identity that sets it apart from traditional, hyper-fluid CG animation.

The Netflix series has garnered significant recognition, earning nominations at the Fourth Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Series and Directing for an Animated Series. Wolf King has also been shortlisted for the Kidscreen Awards 2026 in the Best New Series (Tweens/Teens) category.

Eyes of Wakanda (Animated Series)

Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda premiered on Disney+ in August 2025.

The series follows Wakandan warriors as they grapple with their nation’s sudden exposure to the outside world after centuries of operating in secrecy as a powerful yet hidden force. It traces the legacy of Wakandan operatives who have crossed borders to recover Vibranium, using the rare metal not merely as a national asset but as a force for global protection.

Eyes of Wakanda blends spy thriller and historical epic, featuring a distinct visual style with dynamic action sequences and lush landscapes that resemble oil paintings brought to life. Much like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the series employs a hand-drawn, hyper-stylised aesthetic layered over computer-generated 3D designs, giving it a striking and contemporary visual identity.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winner Ryan Coogler, the series is directed by Todd Harris. The executive producing team also includes Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Kalia King, Harris, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt.

Eyes of Wakanda has earned multiple NAACP Image Award nominations, including Outstanding Original Score for a TV or Film and Outstanding Children’s Program. The series was also nominated at the 53rd Annie Awards (2026) in the category of Best TV/Media – Limited Series for the episode “Into the Lion’s Den.”

Kurukshetra (Animated Series)

Netflix India ventured into the animated mythology genre with Kurukshetra in October, offering a timely retelling of an epic that brings ancient wisdom into the modern era.

A landmark production, Kurukshetra presents the Mahabharata like never before through an immersive narrative that captures the emotional intensity and moral complexity of the epic’s most defining moments. The series unfolds through the perspectives of 18 key warriors, each grappling with inner conflicts, personal vendettas, and the devastating cost of a war that pits brother against brother. Reimagining India’s greatest epic through the philosophy of Dharmayudh (righteous war), the show was released in two parts, with nine episodes each.

Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, the series is a Tipping Point production, produced by Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare. Kurukshetra is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, with animation services provided by HiTech Animation.

Sneaks (Animated Feature Film)

Sneaks is an animated adventure-comedy film written and directed by Rob Edwards and co-directed by Chris Jenkins. The Briarcliff Entertainment release, which celebrates sneakerhead culture, arrived in theatres worldwide in April 2025.

The film follows a pair of one-of-a-kind collector sneakers- Ty (voiced by Anthony Mackie) and Maxine (voiced by Chloe Bailey who are stolen by “the Collector” (voiced by Laurence Fishburne). During their daring escape, Ty is separated from his sister in the heart of New York City. Alone and desperate to find her, Ty teams up with JB (voiced by Martin Lawrence), a streetwise, scuffed-up sneaker with a love for all things shiny. Along the way, Ty learns that your best life begins when you step out of your box.

This stylish, youth-focused film features an all-star voice cast including Anthony Mackie, Martin Lawrence, Laurence Fishburne, Swae Lee, Chloe Bailey, Macy Gray, Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Keith David, and Amira Hall. The executive music producer for the film was Grammy Award-winner Mustard.

Sneaks was produced by Len Hartman, Gil Cloyd, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, Robyn Klein, Jeremy Ross, and Meko Yohannes. The complete animation production was handled by India’s Assemblage Entertainment. The rigging and look-development pipeline was designed to make sneakers behave as expressive characters while remaining true to their real-world form. A custom facial system using 2D-style blendshapes enabled quick, graphic expressions, while specialised locomotion rigs defined how shoes move without traditional skeletons. Even the shoelaces were given arm-like controls for interaction, adding personality, charm, and playful physicality that keep young adult audiences deeply engrossed in its universe.

Set in a unique universe where shoes carry stories, emotions, and depth much like human beings, the film turned quite a few heads. Sneaks was also nominated in the Outstanding Animated Motion Picture category at the NAACP Image Awards 2026.

Mahavatar Narsimha (Animated Feature Film)

Indian animated feature Mahavatar Narsimha stormed the box office following its release in July 2025.

Based on Hindu mythology, the film recounts the epic tale of Lord Vishnu’s fourth avatar, Narasimha. When the demon brothers Hiranyaksha and Hiranyakashipu unleash chaos upon the world, Vishnu first assumes the form of Varaha to save Earth. He later incarnates as Narasimha, a fierce half-man, half-lion to protect his devotee Prahlad and defeat Hiranyakashipu in a dramatic act of divine justice.

From towering mountains to sweeping oceans, from rain-soaked garments to glistening tears, every visual element is crafted with such elegance that the imagery feels almost ethereal. The close-up shots are particularly mesmerising, meticulously animated in a realistic 3D style, so detailed you can almost feel the texture of the skin.

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai. The film is co-produced by S. C. Dhawan and Durga Baluja, with executive producers Dhawan, Samay Mahajan, Dhruva Karunakar, and Shriya Torne. Edited by Kleem Productions, the film is presented by Hombale Films.

The film brought international recognition to Indian animation by making it to the eligibility list for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026) in the Best Animated Feature category.

From global fantasy epics and anime adaptations to Indian mythology and bold original worlds, 2025 has made it clear that animation has firmly stepped into the spotlight as a powerful storytelling medium for young adults. No longer confined to limited television slots, animated content today is shaping franchises, building fandoms and redefining how stories are experienced across generations. As audiences continue to seek immersive, emotional and visually daring narratives, animation is no longer just keeping pace with live action, it is leading the way.