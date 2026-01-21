The Pinkfong Company and Terrapin Station Entertainment join hands for a new K-Pop-inspired live show 

The Pinkfong Company announced that it has entered into a new partnership with leading live entertainment and touring company Terrapin Station Entertainment.

Through this partnership, the two companies will collaborate on a new live show concert experience featuring Pinkfong, Baby Shark, and Bebefinn, with tour dates to be announced later this year. The show will deliver a high-energy, K-pop-inspired live concert filled with music, dance, and interactive fun for family audiences.

Terrapin Station Entertainment brings deep experience in developing and producing live entertainment, including touring productions and family-focused shows. The company has worked on a wide range of globally recognised family properties, such as Disney Junior, Gabby’s Dollhouse, and Peppa Pig, delivering large-scale touring shows that resonate with family audiences. With extensive capabilities across live events, branded family entertainment, and touring-based productions, the company supports creators and brands in delivering engaging in-person experiences for audiences of all ages.

“We’re excited to partner with Terrapin Station Entertainment to explore new opportunities in live entertainment,” said Pinkfong USA CEO Bin Jeong. “Their expertise in touring and family- focused productions will support our goal of delivering high-quality live experiences that deepen our connection with audiences worldwide.”

“The Pinkfong Company continues to deliver first class characters, music, and entertainment for children and families across the globe. The show is an entry point for kids to a high energy K-Pop concert experience featuring all of the beloved Pinkfong characters, an incredible dance crew and visuals,” said Terrapin Station Entertainment CEO Jonathan Shank.

The Pinkfong Company has built a strong presence in global live entertainment, engaging more than 1.5 million fans through interactive family experiences across 200 cities in 16 countries. Building on this foundation, the partnership is expected to create meaningful synergy as the two companies develop the next chapter of Pinkfong’s live entertainment portfolio.