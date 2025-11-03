The Pinkfong Company andTBS Television introduce new animated series ‘Kikipuppup’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Pinkfong Company unveiled its brand-new animated series Kikipuppup, co-produced with Japan’s leading broadcaster TBS Television. Following the global success of Baby Shark and Bebefinn, Kikipuppup marks the company’s next step in expanding its family entertainment universe with fresh characters, relatable storytelling, and global co-production.
Set in a cheerful little town, Kikipuppup introduces Kiki, a stylish and confident cat who loves to show off, and Puppo, an energetic and optimistic dog who finds joy in everyday moments. Along with their mischievous rival Vex, a grumpy dog who’s always trying to bother Kiki and Puppo but often finds himself outsmarted by their clever tricks, the series captures the ups and downs of growing up through playful humour, lighthearted quarrels, and heartfelt moments of understanding.
Each three-minute episode delivers short and lively stories filled with laughter, warmth, and imagination. As Kiki and Puppo play, argue, and make up, Kikipuppup explores friendship and everyday emotions with a sense of humor and heart. The series will be available in Japanese, Korean, and English at launch, inviting families around the world to enjoy its cheerful stories together. The English version will premiere on YouTube on 31 October followed by its broadcast debut on TBS in 2026.
Co-produced with TBS Television, one of Japan’s leading broadcasters with a strong track record in family entertainment programming, Kikipuppup combines Pinkfong’s global creative vision with TBS’s production expertise. Together, the two companies aim to deliver a series that resonates with audiences across cultures and generations.
“We’re excited to introduce Kikipuppup as the newest addition to our growing lineup of original animated series,” said The Pinkfong Company chief business officer Gemma Joo. “We’ll continue to reach our fans in new and creative ways through original IPs that inspire imagination and joy.”
The launch of Kikipuppup follows the growing partnership between The Pinkfong Company and TBS, established earlier this year. Building on the successful broadcast debut of Bebefinn on TBS and a series of local family events and collaborations in Japan, Kikipuppup represents the next milestone in the two companies’ creative alliance, bringing their shared vision for high-quality family entertainment to life.