The Pinkfong Company collaborates with Japan’s leading broadcaster TBS Television

The Pinkfong Company announced that it has signed a strategic business agreement with one of Japan’s five major commercial broadcasters TBS Television, for joint production and business collaboration.

Through this partnership, both the companies will co-develop a new original content aimed at young viewers and their families and caregivers globally. Also, they will be expanding the presence of Bebefinn, Pinkfong’s hit property, in Japan through distribution, events and other collaborative initiatives.

The Pinkfong Company CEO Min-seok Kim shared, “By combining Pinkfong’s expertise in creating and growing premium family IP with TBS’s extensive production and distribution capabilities, we’re poised to deliver fresh, engaging content that resonates with families around the world. Japan is a key strategic market for us, and this collaboration will also help deepen our connection with Japanese audiences.”

TBS Television president & representative director Masamine Ryuho said, “This collaboration with The Pinkfong Company aligns perfectly with our Vision2030 strategy focusing on innovative content creation and global expansion. We’re excited to introduce the new original content to Japanese and global audiences in fresh and engaging formats.”

The partnership’s first collaborative initiative took place earlier this month when The Pinkfong Company participated in TBS’s Play & Learn Festival from 4-6 April. The event featured a booth recreating the Bebefinn House from the animation, Japan’s first-ever sing-along show featuring the Bebefinn siblings, and Baby Shark attractions.

The Pinkfong Company has recently established a Japan office and plans to bring Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure, the globally hit live show featuring Pinkfong and Baby Shark, throughout Japan in 2025, beginning in Shizuoka and Tokyo, followed by Chiba, Kobe, and other major cities.

Details of the co-developed content will be announced throughout 2025, with the first announcement expected this fall.