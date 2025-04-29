Game on non-monogamous romance ‘Pivot of Hearts’ to launch on Steam this May 

Love doesn’t follow a single path, and neither does visual novel style game Pivot of Hearts.

Following a warmly received demo during Steam’s Visual Novel Fest, Pivot of Hearts will officially launch on 21 May for PC via Steam. Developed by Brazilian indie team Dragonroll Studio, the game invites players into a narrative that explores love, identity, and the many forms connection can take.

“We’ve been working on Pivot of Hearts for so long and now the release is suddenly around the corner. These last weeks are going by so fast, it is really hard to keep up with the roller coaster of emotions. But I’m proud of the game we’ve made, and hope it becomes a fond memory for everyone who plays it,” lead developer Wilson Kazuo Mizutani.

Pivot of Hearts has drawn attention for its portrayal of queer, non-monogamous relationships and its inclusive approach to storytelling. The full release invites players to explore a branching narrative across four chapters, five unique endings, and a cast of colourful characters whose journeys are shaped by player’s choice.

About the game: Pivot of Hearts follows Wén Xiàn, a Taiwanese-Brazilian game developer, as he reconnects with a childhood friend and forms new bonds that challenge his understanding of love. Set in São Paulo, Brazil, the game explores identity, emotional growth, and the complexities of connection through branching storylines and player-driven choices.

The experience is built around:

Narrative depth and scope: Four chapters, five unique endings, and over 100,000 words of dialogue create a branching, deeply emotional experience.

Inclusive relationship dynamics: Romantic, platonic, and non-monogamous storylines unfold through player choice, offering a nuanced look at modern connection.

Diverse character representation: Characters reflect a wide range of sexual orientations, gender identities, ethnic backgrounds, and body types.

Interactive Tarot system: A symbolic card mechanic shapes conversations and choices, reflecting each character's instincts, needs, and desires.

Authentic São Paulo setting: The game celebrates the culture of São Paulo through local traditions, fictional metal bands, nostalgic anime and gaming references, and richly detailed urban environments based on real locations.

Accessibility and player experience: Designed with inclusion in mind, Pivot of Hearts has planned features for accessibility-focused settings to welcome players of all backgrounds and experience levels.

Pivot of Hearts launches 21 May on Steam and itch.io. A free demo is available now for players to explore the story ahead of release.