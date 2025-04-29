Netflix has released the trailer for its first Korean animation movie Lost in Starlight on YouTube. The movie will be released on 30 May 2025 globally on Netflix itself.

Synopsis of the film: Nan-young, whose mother was an astronaut who disappeared during a Mars mission, dreams of space exploration herself and is selected for a Mars probe project. She meets Jay, a musician and repairer of retro instruments, before embarking on her mission. The film is set in a futuristic 2050 Seoul and explores themes of love, family, and the pursuit of dreams.

The film is directed by Han Ji-won known for projects like The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns and The Summer.

Director Bong Joon-ho shared, “This visual masterpiece takes you around the universe.”

Actors Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung, have lent their voices to Nan-young and Jay respectively, infusing this love story.