Netflix has dropped the trailer for Dan Da Dan season two. The second season will be out on 3 July 2025.

Synopsis of the series: The story will revolve around Momo, and Okarun will face new threats and challenges, while their friendship will evolve into more. Also, the season will showcase more supernatural entities, aliens, villains, and mystery.

The series is directed by Fuga Yamashiro and is co-directed by Abel Gongora.

The voice cast of the anime includes Abby Trott as Momo and AJ Backles as Okarun, Kari Wahlgren as Seiko, Lisa Reimold as Aira, and Aleks Le as Jiji. The music composer of season two is Kensuke Ushio while the cinematography has been crafted by Kazuto Izumida.