Malaysia secures RM 16.2 billion in digital investments

Photo: Malaysia Tourism

Malaysia’s digital economy continues to grow from strength to strength, emerging as a strategic engine of growth that creates jobs, opens new opportunities and fosters local innovation for businesses and the rakyat throughout the nation.

Backed by global investor confidence, total approved investments under the Malaysia Digital (MD) initiative touched RM16.2 billion from January to April this year.

The country’s minister of digital Gobind Singh Deo said during the official launch of the Ministry of Digital’s Northern Regional Office, the strong investment momentum is expected to create 6,480 job opportunities and strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional digital leader.

He added, “These new opportunities are set to provide more gainful employment for Malaysians while nurturing a new generation of innovators and digital talent to drive our nation’s future growth.”

Out of 148 companies awarded with MD status during the period, from an innovation perspective, artificial intelligence (AI) companies represent the largest share at 27 per cent followed by data centres & cloud subsectors (23 per cent) and global business services (11.5 per cent).

Meanwhile, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) CEO Anuar Fariz Fadzil said, “This strong investment momentum reflects the trust global investors place in Malaysia’s digital ecosystem. With world-class infrastructure, competitive talent and progressive policies under Malaysia Digital, we are going beyond building capabilities to nurture a “national culture of innovation” that drives long-term growth and opportunities for Malaysia.”

In conjunction with the launch of the Ministry of Digital’s Northern Regional Office, MDEC held the MD open day, which serves as an avenue to showcase key initiatives, foster public-private partnerships, and enable meaningful dialogue on talent development, innovation, and digital adoption. The event also marked the government’s commitment to regional empowerment and nationwide alignment.

During the event, MDEC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Digital Penang. This collaboration focuses on promoting the adoption of digital technologies including Big Data, AI, Web3, cybersecurity, and blockchain. It also aims to drive talent development, mentorship, funding support, and global market access, empowering startups and SMEs in the northern region to scale and compete internationally.

Fadzil added, “As we expand Malaysia Digital’s footprint, we remain focused on ensuring that no state or community is left behind in our digital transformation journey. Initiatives like MD open day and regional partnerships, we are bridging national strategies with local execution, delivering real impact for businesses and the rakyat.”