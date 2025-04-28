Hasbro extends strategic relationship with Disney Consumer Products

Hasbro announced a multi-year extension of its long-running relationship with Disney Consumer Products to continue developing and manufacturing toys, collectibles, and board games based on new and classic Marvel and Star Wars entertainment.

Under the extended agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop products for families and fans of all ages, based on the brands. This includes bringing characters from the Star Wars galaxy to life in action figure form through the highly popular lines, The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, as well as engaging fans with Lightsabers toys and other kids’ and preschool toys themed around characters from Darth Vader to The Mandalorian.

Hasbro toys, board games, licensing and entertainment president Tim Kilpin said, “Star Wars and Marvel provide an extensive array of captivating content that gives us an unlimited trove of fresh ideas to create from. Our collaboration spans more than half a century, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship by bringing consumers everywhere brand-new play experiences tied to the exciting universes and characters of Star Wars and Marvel.”

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Hasbro to evolve our expansive portfolio of Star Wars and Marvel toys that bring these iconic adventures into daily life,” said Disney Consumer Products global brand commercialisation executive vice president Paul Gitter. “From must-have collectibles to Lightsaber toys, we aim to push the boundaries of creativity to deliver innovative products and engaging play experiences that bring our fans closer to their favourite stories and characters.”

In addition to continuing its toy and games development with Disney, Hasbro also maintains its separate licensing arrangement with Disney that brings Marvel characters into the Magic: The Gathering trading card game, further underscoring the depth and continued growth of their strategic relationship.