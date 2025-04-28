Prime Video has acquired the animated web series Helluva Boss from the world of Hazbin Hotel. Helluva Boss has been picked up for S3 and S4.

Official synopsis of Helluva Boss reads: Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated situationship with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent and darkly comedic situations.

Both the series’ executive producer and creator Vivienne Medrano also closed a first look deal with Prime Video. The acquisition was announced via a special animation featuring the lead characters of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss respectively, and confirms for the first time that the two series exist in the same Hellaverse universe.

As part of the deal, the first two seasons of Helluva Boss will debut on Prime Video in the fall, with episodes continuing to be available on YouTube. Subsequent seasons will have an exclusive window on Prime Video. The show will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand The Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss,” said Medrano. “I’m so excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It’s a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can’t wait for you to see what we have planned!”

Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar) and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).

Medrano created the series and serves as executive producer. Tom Murray also serves as executive producer.