SuperGaming and Spacecaps launch ‘Prime Rush’ in Brazil

India’s Supergaming in partnership with São Paulo-based Spacecaps, the parent company of Loud, has announced the early access launch of Prime Rush, a new mobile battle royale game. The game is initially available in Brazil, with a wider release in Latin America to follow.

Prime Rush is a Brazil-first game, developed with a hyper-local, community-first approach. The game’s development was shaped by cultural insights and community feedback, including inputs from Brazilian creators associated with Loud.

“Our collaboration with Supergaming on Prime Rush is a significant step in our mission to bring authentic and engaging gaming experiences to our community,” said Loud CEO Bruno Bittencourt. “We are thrilled to have our community be a part of the development process and to see a game that is truly made for them. Prime Rush is a celebration of Brazilian culture and a testament to the power of community-driven game development.”

Synopsis of the game: Prime Rush is set in Maré, a floating battleground inspired by everyday Brazilian landscapes. Instead of recreating a single city, Maré combines recognisable elements from across Brazil to form a setting that is both familiar and distinct. The map is designed to support tactical encounters and multiple outcomes, offering variations on the traditional battle royale format. Players enter Maré through portals powered by Cosmium, a rare extradimensional substance that alters space and time. During each match, they must contend with convergence storms, search for cosmic shards, and choose whether to continue fighting until the end or withdraw with the Cosmium they have collected.

SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Rob John shared, “Brazil has one of the most competitive and distinct mobile shooter audiences in the world, and from the beginning we wanted to build Prime Rush with authenticity. For us that meant spending time on ground, listening to players and creators, and understanding how the Brazilian community plays, competes, and connects. Working alongside Loud has allowed us to test, learn, and improve Prime Rush in close partnership with players before scaling the experience across Latam.”

At launch, players can choose from five avatars inspired by Brazilian culture, each offering a range of emotes and weapon cosmetics for personal expression. The game also introduces a flexible tactical ability system built for high-tempo mobile combat. Abilities such as Deadeye, Shield Dome, Super Speed, and Hunter’s Instinct allow players to shape engagements around precision, defence, mobility, and intel respectively. These abilities sit on top of a fully loaded arsenal and a range of different weapons that gives players multiple ways to define their playstyle.

Early access for Prime Rush is now live in Brazil, available to a limited number of players. Players can also pre-register on the Google Play Store for Android in Brazil and will be notified when Prime Rush becomes more widely available and to unlock exclusive pre-registration rewards. Additional Latam regions will follow as SuperGaming and Loud expand testing, game identity and scale servers across the region.