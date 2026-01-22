LVL Zero opens applications for first gaming cohort for startups in India

LVL Zero, a gaming incubator supported by Mixi Global Investments, Nazara Technologies and Chimera VC, has announced that applications for its first cohort will open on 26 January 2026 and close on 26 February 2026.

The programme is open exclusively to Indian companies. It is intended to support the growth of India’s gaming startup sector by providing access to international expertise, equity-free funding and structured sprint-based guidance to help founders develop their businesses more effectively.

The first cohort will include 10 startups, each receiving an equity-free grant of US $10,000, creating a total fund of US $100,000. The programme is open to startups developing mid-core game studios, gaming infrastructure, AI-based tools and growth platforms. Over a 100-day period, participants will focus on product development, receive subject-specific mentorship, refine business and monetisation strategies, and prepare to engage with investors and publishers.

LVL Zero will bring together more than 10 mentors from both international and national backgrounds within the gaming sector to provide practical guidance, support strategic development and advise on market approaches. The cohort will also collaborate with organisations in areas such as playtesting, QA, cloud, attribution, market intelligence, giving founders’ exposure to cross-industry insights and opportunities.

“The launch of our first cohort gives early-stage Indian gaming founders a dedicated space to address their challenges and scale effectively,” said LVL Zero founding partner and Chimera VC managing partner Krish Anurag. “With partner support, LVL Zero introduces a framework for design, production, monetisation and live ops from the start. Over 100 days, teams will validate quickly, make data-driven decisions and set a benchmark for India-born studios aiming for global readiness.”

As part of its 100-day sprint, startups will undergo hands-on workshops, milestone-driven product development and testing cycles, QA and post-sprint evaluations, and modules on fundraising, IP development, and publishing. The journey is structured across three phases as follows:

Days one to 15 (Ignition phase): Teams establish their company vision, define team structures, and set clear OKRs to ensure strong alignment before product development intensifies.

Days 16 to 70 (Core build phase): Startups focus on building, testing, and iterating their early product versions while engaging in community testing, simulations, and continuous feedback loops that push them toward early launches and validated builds.

Days 71 to 100 (Orbit ready phase): Dedicated to sharpening each startup’s go-to-market strategy, business modelling, narrative development, and pitch refinement to ensure they are ready for publishers, partners, and investors.

Nazara Technologies joint MD and CEO Nitish Mittersain shared, “India has no shortage of gaming talent, but the journey from a strong prototype to a scalable, globally viable business is still fragmented. Through LVL Zero, we want to help founders close that gap by giving them early exposure to how successful gaming companies are built, operated, and sustained over time. This first cohort represents an important step in creating a stronger foundation for Indian studios that prioritises execution, live operations, and long-term value creation rather than short-term launches.”

Mixi Global Investments investments managing director Tomoharu Urabe commented, “LVL Zero is all about ecosystem building. By combining equity-free support with a structured 100-day execution model, the program provides a clear and practical framework for early-stage gaming companies in India as they form, develop their ideas, and prepare to scale. Over time, the program helps build stronger linkages between Indian studios and the global gaming ecosystem.”

The 100‑day programme concludes with a demo day, where founders present their startups to venture capital firms, angel investors, publishers and industry partners. Each team will deliver a five‑minute pitch supported by live product demonstrations, followed by direct questions from the panel. By the end of the programme, the ten selected startups will receive an equity‑free grant of US $10,000, alongside a tested product, validated performance metrics, a refined go‑to‑market strategy and a complete data room and pitch deck. Post‑incubation support will also be provided to help teams sustain progress and continue accessing mentorship and opportunities beyond the sprint.

Over the next five years, the incubator aims to support more than 100 high-performing gaming and interactive startups, helping them build sustainable ventures and compete on the global stage. Startups interested in joining LVL Zero’s first cohort can apply starting 26 January 2026.