Nazara Technologies unveils new brand identity marking a new era of interactive entertainment

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
India’s leading diversified gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies announced the launch of its new brand identity, representing the company’s evolution into a creator of immersive, emotionally resonant gaming worlds and experiences.
The refreshed identity introduces a new visual mark in which the ‘N’ of Nazara is depicted as a magic wand, casting three ascending stars. The design symbolises the spark of imagination, the joy of creation, and the limitless possibilities that define gaming as a medium of expression and connection.
Anchored by the tagline ‘Enter. Magic.’, the new identity invites players, creators, and partners to step into worlds shaped by creativity, storytelling, and shared play.
“Nazara began with a dream to create meaningful experiences for gamers and creators. Over the last 25 years, that dream has grown into India’s largest gaming ecosystem, powered by thousands of passionate minds and millions of players. Our new identity reflects both our journey and our future. ‘Enter. Magic.’ is an invitation to step into worlds where imagination leads, and play brings people together. This is the beginning of our next chapter,” Nazara Technologies Jt. MD and CEO Nitish Mittersain.
The new identity is a visual and strategic shift that aligns with Nazara’s continued focus on:
The new identity of Nazara Technologies will roll out across digital platforms, product interfaces, studio touchpoints, esports and media properties, and all brand communications in phases over the coming months.