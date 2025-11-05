A Productions get back their full independent ownership

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Award-winning, creative-led animation production studio, A Productions, has returned to 100 per cent independent ownership, as it marks its 40th year in business.
Katherine McQueen and Mark Taylor have reacquired the majority stake in A Productions that was previously held by Cyber Group Studios. The remaining shares were already owned by the duo.
McQueen will assume the role of sole managing director at the end of this year, as Taylor steps back from his joint MD position. He will remain an active shareholder and continue to offer his experience and insight in an advisory capacity. Taylor founded A Productions, originally named A for Animation in 1985, laying the foundations for the studio’s creative legacy.
“A Productions has a bright, secure and exciting future ahead. With our wonderfully talented team, we will continue to take pride in creating stand-out, beautifully-crafted, authentic content that inspires and delights our audiences”, said McQueen. “We will continue to focus on strengthening our creative vision, ensuring each show has its own unique voice, as well as embracing new opportunities, with some very special projects currently in negotiation. We have a robust pipeline and financial security in place to ensure that we are in a strong position to move forward.”
McQueen joined A Productions in 2002 and has been joint managing director since 2019.
A Productions makes iconic children’s content for TV and film for audiences in the UK and around the world, working with leading broadcasters and streamers including Disney, Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), CBeebies and CBBC, and Sky. The Bristol-based studio is also developing a strong portfolio of its own original content.
“We have always been independently run; now we are 100 per cent independently owned once again”, McQueen mentioned. “Our ethos focuses on ensuring A Productions is a diverse, inclusive and enjoyable place to work, where everyone can fulfil their potential. We are committed to nurturing creative talent in communities underrepresented within the industry.”
“We’ve witnessed extraordinary changes to the industry since those early days, but what hasn’t changed over four decades is the remarkable talent, passion and dedication of the A Productions team, with whom I’m so grateful to have worked alongside. As the studio begins a new chapter, now feels like the right time to step away from my joint MD role, but I will remain a shareholder and a lifelong supporter of the studio,” Taylor added.
The A Productions team is currently working on My Friend Maisy, which stars the globally-loved characters from the bestselling Maisy books by Lucy Cousins and has been commissioned by Sky Kids. BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions and Trustbridge Entertainment are co-producing My Friend Maisy, with animation created by A Productions and Karrot.
The studio was also recently chosen as the UK producer for The Underglow, a new 2D animated pre-school series all about inspiring curiosity and wonder in children. They will be working in partnership with Finnish animation production studio Gigglebug to produce the new series. Created by Tanya Scott and Sam Morrison, The Underglow was developed in partnership with the BBC as part of BBC Ignite, a talent programme to find the UK’s next animation hit.
Production is also underway on Monster Makes, a burst of creativity for pre-schoolers hosted by CBeebies favourite Rebecca Keatley and the lovable Murphi, an animated monster with a penchant for inventive creations. The show is commissioned by BBC Children’s and Education for CBeebies and produced by Terrific Television with animation provided by A Productions.
The studio has worked on many notable productions including: JoJo and Gran Gran; Love Monster; Sesame Street animated specials, Furry Friends Forever: Elmo gets a Puppy and The Monster at the End of This Story, for Sesame Workshop, and segment animations for the iconic Sesame Street series. The team also worked on Pip and Posy Let’s Learn, produced by Magic Light Pictures for Sky Kids with animation services provided by A Productions.