Phantom Media Group launches uniting Tippett Studio, Milk VFX, Lola Post, PhantomFX and Spectre Post

Phantom Digital Effects announced the consolidation of its studios into a unified global creative collective, Phantom Media Group (PMG).
This milestone follows the recent addition of Milk and Lola Post to the group’s expanding award-winning brand roster, which already includes Tippett Studio, PhantomFX, and Spectre Post. While united under a shared vision, each studio will retain its unique approach and creative leadership, ensuring bespoke experiences for clients across film, episodic, commercial and immersive content worldwide.
The formation of PMG represents a major step in the collective’s sustained growth trajectory since 2024, underpinned by its expanding presence in key production markets across North America, the UK & Europe and APAC. From concept design to high-end visualisation and VFX execution, the group provides stability, synergy and a full-spectrum global offering that positions each brand to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. It also gives filmmakers and production companies access to its scale and global perspective to realise ambitious creative projects.
By combining the unique strengths of its studios, PMG delivers VFX and animation with exceptional quality and operational efficiency. Backed by over 40 years of creative excellence, the collective harnesses cutting-edge innovations in AI, machine learning, and real-time rendering, integrates India-based talent with western teams, and leverages tax and production benefits across its brands to deliver seamless, globally coordinated production that maximises artistic, operational and financial outcomes.
Phantom Media Group is led by a proven executive leadership team, including chief executive officer and founder Bejoy Arputharaj, chief operating officer Binu Joshua, chief business officer Rajan Ethiraja, and executive vice president Ian Unterreiner.
“PMG brings together the expertise of leading studios into a powerhouse network that combines scale, agility and innovation. By aligning talent, technology and resources across key regions, we can maintain world-class creative standards for the most complex productions and deliver exceptional results for clients around the globe,” said Phantom Media Group EVP Ian Unterreiner.
“This launch reflects who we are today: a truly global group, built on a phenomenal legacy and powered by an incredibly talented team. Each of our studios brings unique strengths, styles and voices.
Together, we are expanding our capabilities to foster deeper creative partnerships around the world, while driving continued growth. This is an exciting new chapter- one that reflects our ambitions for the future,” said Arputharaj.
Upcoming and recent projects across the group include The Mandalorian and Grogu (Tippett Studio – Disney), Good Omens S3 (Milk – Prime), The Witcher S4 (Milk -Netflix), Ironheart (Tippett Studio & PhantomFX – Disney+), Heads of State (Milk – Prime), Walking with Dinosaurs (Lola Post – BBC/PBS), Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force (Tippett Studio & PhantomFX – Alibaba Pictures Group), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Tippett Studio- Disney+), Alien: Romulus (Tippett Studio – Disney).