Netflix and Yash Raj Films join hands to present iconic Bollywood titles globally 

Netflix and Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced partnership to bring a selection of iconic Bollywood films to audiences around the world.
Starting this November, viewers can experience the magic of YRF films on Netflix. The partnership gives access to a curated lineup of YRF films that will roll out in phases to celebrate special occasions, festivals, and beloved cinematic moments- offering fans worldwide the chance to watch their favourite films at home.
Celebrating the King of Bollywood, nine of Shah Rukh Khan’s most memorable films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and Chak De India, will premiere on 1 November, his birthday weekend. Similarly, three Salman Khan blockbusters- Ek Tha Tiger, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai will stream on 27 December to commemorate the superstar’s birthday.
Beginning 14 November, classic Yash Raj Films titles such as Chandni, Kabhi Kabhie, Vijay, Lamhe, and Silsila will be available for audiences seeking timeless cinematic experiences. Get ready to relive the magic of Ranveer Singh, with his much-loved films, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre, and Gunday releasing on 5 December, celebrating a decade of unforgettable characters and baba’s blockbuster energy.
Perfect for your festive mood, 34 films, including Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, and Ta Ra Rum Pum, will stream across the holiday season, with two films premiering daily from 12 to 28 December.
The celebration continues into 2026. Starting 7 February, a Valentine’s week collection featuring eight beloved romance stories- including Saathiya, Ishaqzaade, Bachna Ae Haseeno, and Salaam Namaste– will be released for audiences to enjoy during the season of love. Fans can also look forward to YRF’s blockbuster franchises, like the adrenaline-fueled Dhoom trilogy (streaming from 28 November) and the gripping Mardaani series (22 January 2026).
“For over 50 years, Yash Raj Films has been fortunate to help shape the heart and soul of Indian cinema through its iconic stories. We are deeply humbled by the love and trust that audiences have showered on our movies,” said Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani. “Bringing this remarkable cinematic legacy to Netflix allows the world to experience the colour, the music and the magic of India and Indian cinema that YRF has always celebrated. We’re thrilled that this legacy will now find new audiences and speak to new generations globally on Netflix.”
“This partnership marks a milestone for Indian cinema on Netflix. From the beloved docu-series The Romantics, which offered an intimate glimpse into the legacy of Yash Raj Films, to now bringing these timeless blockbusters to our members, we’re deepening our commitment to championing the depth, diversity, and emotion of Indian storytelling. This collaboration brings together YRF’s rich heritage and Netflix’s unparalleled reach to celebrate Indian cinema in all its glory- not just in India, but globally,” said Netflix India content vice president Monika Shergill.
This collaboration gives Netflix members unparalleled access to YRF’s most beloved titles, adding to the rich collection of Indian films already available on the service. The partnership celebrates not just films, but over 50 years of cinematic legacy and storytelling that have shaped Indian cinema, Indian and South Asian pop culture and captured hearts worldwide.