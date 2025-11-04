Maharashtra’s AVGC-XR Policy 2025 out: Here’s what it means for India’s creative economy

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Maharashtra government had earlier approved the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) Policy 2025 for the state in September. The policy that gives the AVGC-XR the status of an industry and infrastructure sector is finally out.
As per the policy, India is poised to become a major global player. The country’s M&E market is projected to grow from USD 27 billion in 2024 to over USD 100 billion by 2030, generating over 30 lakh direct jobs and 51.5 lakh indirect jobs by 2030.
Maharashtra hosts over 295 AVGC-XR studios, accounting for more than 30 per cent of India’s total AVGC-XR studios. Mumbai and Pune have emerged as AVGC-XR education hubs, with 20 universities dedicated to animation, visual effects, and gaming. Recognising this growth potential, Maharashtra has designated AVGC-XR as a sunrise industry under the IT & ITeS Policy 2023, positioning itself as a national hub for AVGC-XR innovation, investment, and talent development.
Here are the policy highlights:
The state’s AVGC-XR Policy aims to deepen Maharashtra’s participation in the global creative economy by incentivising foreign direct investment, strengthening lP development, and supporting export-oriented creative enterprises. By investing in world-class institutions, integrated production clusters, and digital enablers, Maharashtra seeks to move up the value chain-from services to content leadership-positioning itself as a globally competitive, innovation-driven hub for creative industries.
The state’s existing infrastructure of world-class studios and pioneering institutions, highlights its substantial contribution to India’s AVCC-XR exports, and is official recognition as a sunrise industry under the IT & ITeS Policy 2023. Maharashtra is uniquely positioned to capitalise on these trends through the following key growth drivers:
This policy strategically recognises and actively promotes the immense opportunities for AVGC-XR growth and development across Maharashtra’s tier two and tier three. Maharashtra’s AVGC-XR Policy 2025 already identifies cities like Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, and Satara as potential regional AVGC clusters. Key opportunities driving this expansion include:
The vision of the policy is to position Maharashtra as a premier destination for AVGC-XR sector by driving innovation, attracting investments, and fostering intellectual property creation. Leveraging the state’s rich cultural heritage, the policy aims to develop a world-class, inclusive ecosystem by nurturing talent, establishing centers of excellence, and advancing skilling initiatives.
Here are the objectives of the policy:
The policy will be valid for five years or till the new policy announcement, whichever is earlier. The policy will be reviewed and updated periodically (at least every two years) to ensure its continued relevance and effectiveness. This review process will involve consultations with industry stakeholders, academic experts and government agencies. Any modifications or amendments to this policy will be made in accordance with established legal and administrative procedures.
Eligible entities having units registered in Maharashtra for various incentives offered under Maharashtra AVGC-XR Policy 2025: An eligible unit means any industrial enterprise/business, constituted as a company- including private, co-operation, public, trust, LLP, or joint undertaking, setting up an AVGC-XR Unit. This unit shall commonly be referred to as ‘AVGC-XR unit’ or ‘unit’ in the AVGC-XR sector.
To know about the policy in detail, click here: Maharashtra AVGC-XR Policy 2025