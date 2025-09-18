Maharashtra government approves state’s AVGC-XR Policy with Rs 3000 crore plan

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Maharashtra government approved the animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) Policy 2025 for the state. This move has given the AVGC-XR, the status of an industry and infrastructure sector.
The vision laid out in this policy is extending up to the year 2050 and it includes a financial plan of Rs 3,268 crore. Officials also mentioned that the sector is expected to create over two lakh job opportunities.
As per the policy document, the main aim is to build and support technically advanced labs, and shared infrastructure across the state, including tier two and tier three cities. These facilities will be equipped with various amenities for business and will provide incentives to startups, MSMEs and large entities operating in the AVGC-XR sector.
The parks will be well-equipped with high-speed digital connectivity, motion capture studios, post-production labs, sound recording facilities, AI-based animation, real-time rendering facility, virtual production studios and so on.
Senior officials shared that there will be a critical infrastructure fund created by the state. This fund will be used to provide road connectivity, dedicated power supply, water resources, sewage treatment plants, effluent treatment plants and last-mile connectivity to these parks.
Recently, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) was also inaugurated at the NFDC Films Division Complex in Mumbai, giving a major boost to India’s media and entertainment education sector. Union Information & Broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra’s chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had jointly opened the state-of-the-art campus in the month of July.
The inaugural batch will train 300 students, with a second campus planned at Film City, Goregaon, Mumbai within two years. The initiative is backed by a Rs 400 crore budget.