Fortnite introduces DCU inspired ‘Peacemaker’ outfit in the item shop

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Epic Games today added the Peacemaker outfit to the Fortnite Item Shop, offering players the opportunity to embody the fearless spirit of justice. Along with the release of DCU’s new season of Peacemaker on HBO Max the character has made its debut in the Fortnite franchise.
Priced at 1,200 V-Bucks (Fortnite‘s in-game currency), the outfit is part of the DC universe inspired character Peacemaker and includes selectable styles to customise the appearance.
Originally introduced in Chapter 6, Season 4, Peacemaker is available across multiple game modes, including Battle Royale, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Players are advised to view all cosmetic variations and styles in-game for the full effect. The outfit features the actor John Cena as Peacemaker.
The outfit will be available till 21 September 2025 in the item shop of the game.