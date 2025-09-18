Lego introduces cooperative space game

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Toy company Lego has announced its upcoming game title, Lego Voyagers, created in collaboration with the team at Light Brick Studio.
In Lego Voyagers, players to be a brick character in the game. Designed from the ground up as a cooperative adventure, the gameplay features tumbling, jumping, and snapping together through a playful universe, with progression dependent on teamwork and shared problem-solving. Both online and couch co-op play are supported, and a Friend’s Pass has been introduced to allow the experience to be shared at no additional cost.
The game world is constructed from the same selection of Lego bricks available in real life—1,694,756 in total. Every structure featured within the game could, in theory, be recreated physically.
The new game consists of unique storytelling, relies heavily on visual cues, environmental storytelling, and music rather than spoken dialogue. The new design ensures that puzzles and story elements remain intuitive, while still leaving space for interpretation.
The soundtrack has been composed by Henrik Lindstrand, who known for his work on the previous title Lego Builder’s Journey. Incorporating recurring themes and instruments such as his childhood Casio keyboard, the score provides a nostalgic, coming-of-age quality that complements the game’s emotional depth.
The game is available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.