5 am shows, 600 cities, one phenomenon: ‘Demon Slayer’ takes over India

The latest Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle movie released in India on 12 September 2025 has shattered box office records from the moment it hit theatres. The film not only surpassed the lifetime earnings of all previous anime titles within its first 24 hours, but also secured the second-highest opening weekend for any international film this year. The film’s success signals a seismic shift in India’s entertainment landscape, one where anime is no longer niche, but mainstream. This film marks the beginning of an epic trilogy.
This film expands the Demon Slayer universe, building on the massive popularity of the anime series, which has captivated audiences across five successful seasons. The show follows Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted teen who joins the Demon Slayer Corps after demons kill his family and turn his sister into one. His journey is driven by a quest to restore her humanity and defeat the Demon King.
Since its release the film is reported to have earned around Rs 40 crore in the Indian box office. Until now, the widest theatrical release for any anime film in India had reached approximately 120 cities. But this film expanded its footprint to nearly 600 cities nationwide. Remarkably, close to 480 of these cities had never hosted a theatrical anime release before, underscoring the film’s unprecedented reach and the growing appetite for Japanese animation across the country. The film is available in Japanese, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. This ensured its accessibility for both dedicated anime fans and mainstream audiences alike.
When tickets went live a week prior to release, the film was initially scheduled to open in more than 750 screens across India. However, as demand surged rapidly, Sony Pictures Releasing International expanded its rollout to over 1,900 screens nationwide. The overwhelming response has turned the film into a cultural phenomenon, prompting multiplexes to break away from standard programming. Round-the-clock shows, including 5 am screenings, became common and marked a first for any film in 2025, reflecting the extraordinary enthusiasm of Indian audiences.
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle expanded into smaller cinemas and single screens across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, many of which had never programmed anime or animation titles before.
This moment marks a turning point for anime in India, firmly establishing Demon Slayer as a dominant box office force and redefining the genre’s place in the country’s entertainment landscape.