Uday Samant pitches Marathi pride and AVGC power in the MIDCCA Pune summit

At the Maharashtra Immersive Digital Content Creators Association (MIDCCA) summit in Pune, Uday Samant, Minister for Industries and Marathi Language, Government of Maharashtra, laid out an aggressive roadmap to turbocharge the state’s entertainment and AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality) sector while doubling down on Marathi cultural pride.
The minister revealed plans for an imminent strategy session with MIDCCA to tap into the organisation’s cutting-edge ideas and forge a high-impact alliance. The goal: to propel Maharashtra’s entertainment sector onto a progressive, sustainable trajectory. The announcement underscored the government’s intent to move from passive support to active partnership working shoulder-to-shoulder with industry players to shape the future.
Addressing concerns around the politicisation of language, the minister urged stakeholders to prioritise linguistic development over divisive discourse. To reinforce this commitment, he announced plans to release a white paper focused on the growth and preservation of regional languages. In a landmark move reflecting Maharashtra’s cultural pride, the minister also unveiled the upcoming Global Marathi Language Centre in London, named after the revered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an initiative aimed at elevating Marathi on the global stage.
The minister highlighted Marathi literature as the backbone of storytelling in regional cinema, urging organisations like MIDCCA to stay focused on industry growth with a non-political, purpose-driven approach.
In his dual role, he pledged full-spectrum support: as industries minister, promising all possible assistance and resources for the film sector; and as languages minister, backing writers and literary voices with equal vigour. He also highlighted the role of cutting-edge AVGC-XR technology in driving innovation and growth within the film industry. Encouraging filmmakers to adopt these technologies, he stressed that this is essential to keep the industry competitive and relevant on a global scale.
The Maharashtra AVGC Policy was spotlighted as a catalyst for industry growth, with the government pledging a hands-on, collaborative role to ensure its benefits reach every stakeholder. The minister urged the industry to engage proactively to unlock the policy’s full potential across the ecosystem.
The address wrapped on an optimistic note, championing the future of Marathi cinema, tech-driven creativity, and the preservation of Maharashtra’s linguistic heritage, reaffirming the government’s ambition to position the state as a powerhouse for AVGC and regional entertainment.