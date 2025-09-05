Advance ticket sales for ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle’ set to open soon in India

Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment announced that advance bookings for the anticipated anime movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will open on 5 September across theatres in India.

The film will release on more than 750 screens nationwide the widest release ever for an anime film in India across all formats. Fans can secure their tickets from the leading cinema chains and online platforms ahead of the movie’s theatrical release on 12 September. The movie marks a milestone as it is the first anime film in India to release in five languages – Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

As part of the anime celebrations, fans in Mumbai will also have the chance to attend a special advance screening on 7 September, joined by anime superfans Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna. The event will feature exclusive experiences and photo opportunities inspired by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. Attendees will be among the very first in the country to watch the film ahead of its nationwide release, making this screening a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Demon Slayer enthusiasts.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first feature film in the three-part cinematic trilogy representing the final battle of the hugely popular, award-winning anime shonen series from famed animation studio ufotable, distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The story begins when Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon, joins the Demon Slayer corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. The series has captivated audiences worldwide with its tragic tale of humans and demons, riveting sword fights, charming characters, and comical scenes.

In addition to its release across five languages in India, the film has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) review without any visual cuts and has been granted a U/A 13 plus rating.

Synopsis: Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

The original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is by Koyoharu Gotoge (Jump Comics/ Shueisha). It is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and the screenplay and production was taken care of by ufotable.

The latest films Mugen Train, To the Swordsmith Village, and To the Hashira Training have received both commercial and critical success. Mugen Train currently holds the record as the highest-grossing Japanese anime movie of all time and the highest-grossing Japanese film at the global box office, garnering over 500 million USD to date. It currently ranks as the second-highest grossing Japanese anime film in U.S. box office history. It also garnered a 98 per cent critic score and 99 per cent audience score (with 10,000+ verified ratings) on Rotten Tomatoes.