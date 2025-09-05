Soon Lee Seng Toys launches Matablox at Asean Digital Content Summit 202 inspired by ‘Ejen Ali The Movie 2’

Soon Lee Seng Toys announced the release of its brand-new brick product line, Matablox, based on the highly anticipated animated blockbuster Ejen Ali The Movie 2. Designed to capture the imagination of children, fans, and collectors alike, Matablox brings the world of Ejen Ali to life through creative building experiences.

The Matablox series features four collectible sets inspired by iconic moments and environments from the movie: Island Protocol, Satria’s Keep, Enter Neonimus, and Team I.R.I.S vs Pirates. Each set allows fans to build, play, and relive their favourite adventures while celebrating one of Malaysia’s most successful animation franchises. With engaging designs and high-quality craftsmanship, Matablox sparks creativity and fosters storytelling for fans of all ages.

The official premiere of Matablox will take place at the Asean Digital Content Summit on 3 September 2025 in Johor Bahru. Attendees will be the first to purchase the product ahead of its nationwide release, with exclusive first-edition sets and special promotions available at the exhibition hall.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ejen Ali The Movie 2 in launching Matablox. This series not only celebrates local creative talent but also encourages interactive play and imagination among children and families,” said Soon Lee Seng Toys CEO Lim Han Boon.

“Launching at Asean Digital Content Summit allows us to showcase how local IPs can inspire world-class products.We truly appreciate the opportunity to continue our collaboration with SLS. Since the early days of Ejen Ali, our dream has always been to extend the experience beyond the screen for our fans. So we’re very excited to see our movie scenes coming to life with the new Matablox line,” mentioned Ejen Ali The Movie 2 director Usamah Zaid Yasin.

Ejen Ali The Movie 2 is the sequel to the record-breaking animated feature Ejen Ali The Movie. Produced by Primeworks Studios and WAU Animation, the movie continues the thrilling adventures of Ali, a young secret agent, as he navigates new challenges, powerful enemies, and heartwarming friendships.

The collaboration between Soon Lee Seng Toys and Ejen Ali marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s creative ecosystem, bridging the worlds of digital content and physical play. By premiering Matablox at a regional platform like the Asean Digital Content Summit, the launch reflects the growing influence of Southeast Asian creative industries on the global stage.