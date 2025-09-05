Visional Pop and Niko Studio partner to bring animated character ‘Bichi Mao’ to North America

Los Angeles–based entertainment company Visional Pop, committed to transforming creator-led IP into global franchises, has announced a strategic partnership with Kuala Lumpur–based Niko Studio, the creative team behind the hit animated character Bichi Mao. Through this collaboration, Bichi Mao will be introduced to audiences across North America, marking the character’s first major step into international markets.

With a household name in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, Bichi Mao has become a pop culture phenomenon through high-profile collaborations in 2025, including national restaurant chains and fashion and beauty lines across Malaysia. With an ever-growing fanbase, the character is now poised to make its mark on the global stage.

“Niko Studio has created a character with incredible charm and cultural resonance in Bichi Mao,” said Visional Pop director Benjamin Grubbs. “We see tremendous opportunity to introduce this unique IP to North America and grow a passionate new fan community. This collaboration exemplifies our mission to support creator-driven properties and scale them into global franchises.”

Bichi Mao

“We are thrilled to partner with Visional Pop to share Bichi Mao with fans in North America,” said Niko Studio co-founder Wee Lim, “Their deep expertise in developing creator-led IP and understanding international markets makes them the perfect partner. Bringing Bichi Mao to a global audience has always been our dream, and this partnership brings us one step closer to making that dream a reality.”

Through this partnership, Visional Pop will leverage its expertise in market entry, franchise building, and consumer engagement to establish Bichi Mao in North America. Plans include a dedicated content strategy tailored for regional audiences and the launch of a new line of consumer products designed specifically for the market.