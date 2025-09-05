Malaysia’s Experiential Design Team launches RiaReality at Asean Digital Content Summit 2025

Malaysia’s Experiential Design Team (EDT), one of leading creative technology companies, has launched RiaReality, a scalable Mixed Reality (MR) platform designed to unlock recurring revenue opportunities across industries in Southeast Asia.

RiaReality addresses the key barriers in immersive adoption- complex setup, steep learning curves, and feelings of isolation. Its lightweight deployment system (mat+headset+laptop) allows venues and organisations to run MR experiences with minimal training, while its modular framework supports diverse applications beyond gaming.

“Our vision is to make RiaReality the operating system for Mixed Reality in Southeast Asia,” said EDT creative technology director Fariz Hanapiah. “As hardware costs drop but meaningful content remains scarce, RiaReality fills the gap with a platform that is portable, scalable, and industry-ready.”

Key differentiators that remove friction for users include:

One-hand interaction: Eliminating the need to learn complicated controller button functions or deal with strapping on both controllers, which often frustrates first-time users.

Mixed Reality view: Allowing users to still see the real world, reducing the sense of isolation and discomfort commonly associated with VR.

Frictionless setup: Portable and quick to deploy, making onboarding as easy as putting on glasses.

The platform’s growth potential spans across four verticals:

Entertainment and events: Immersive games, competitive experiences, and social activations.

Sales and visualisation: Interactive product showcases, architectural walkthroughs, and retail engagement.

Education and training: Curriculum-based MR modules, skill-building simulations, and

interactive learning.

Heritage and tourism: Portable MR attractions for museums, cultural festivals, and tourism boards.

To ensure scalability, RiaReality runs on a subscription-based ‘Netflix for MR Modules’ model, giving clients access to a growing library of immersive content. This transforms one-off projects into a sustainable SaaS-like business with recurring revenue.

RiaReality will make its preview at the Asean Digital Content Summit, organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), from 2 to 4 September 2025 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. This marks the platform’s second public showcase, giving industry leaders, investors, and policymakers an exclusive opportunity to experience its potential first-hand.