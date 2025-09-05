ADCS 2025: Asean creative studios collaborate on the global stage

Onn Hafiz Ghazi (left) and Wilson Ugak Kumbong (right) officially launch ADCS 2025

Driven with the aim to advance innovation and promote cross-border collaboration in animation, games, and creative technology, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Digital Content Summit 2025 (ADCS 2025) opened today at Persada Johor International Convention Centre, in the city Johor Bahru. Organised by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), this event marks a key moment under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025, positioning this region’s creative industries to collaborate and compete on the global stage.

ADCS 2025 was officiated by Johor’s chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Malaysia’s deputy minister of Digital Wilson Ugak Kumbong. The deputy minister said, “Our region is home to 680 million people, making us the third-largest internet user base in the world. More than 50 per cent of our population is under 35, young, creative, and digital-native, raised in a world of technology. The Asean digital economy is projected to soar to US$1 trillion by 2030, up from US$300 billion today. In gaming alone, Southeast Asia generated US$6 billion in revenue in 2024, cementing our position as the fastest-growing gaming market globally. The global animation industry, valued at US$400 billion, is increasingly recognising the talent and creativity of Asean creators. These figures tell a clear story: Asean doesn’t just have the numbers, we have the youth, talent, and market demand to lead the global creative economy.”

He continued, “The Asean region is home to a vibrant pool of talent in animation, game, and digital

content. ADCS 2025 allows us to move beyond servicing into creating original intellectual

property that can compete globally.”

As part of Malaysia’s initiative to accelerate the digital content industry in the Asean region, the country has successfully won the bid to host Siggraph Asia 2026, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious computer graphics conferences.

ADCS 2025 is supported by the Johor State Government, along with TM, SME Corp Malaysia, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Asia Creators Fest (ACF), KL Chapter, ACM Siggraph, Malaysia Esports Federation and RewardinMe.