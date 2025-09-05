Ánima Kitchent and Mocca Studio jointly brings ‘Tippi T-Rex’ to chinese markets

Tippi T-Rex

Independent European animation company Ánima Kitchent and Indonesian animation studio Mocca Studio announced a major step in the global expansion of their preschool animated series, Tippi T-Rex, having secured a significant distribution agreement for the Chinese market.

Following the recent co-production announcement of 26 new five-minute episodes with Mocca Studio, Tippi T-Rex has sparked strong interest in China. The series has been acquired by 24 Bridges, the Beijing-based subsidiary of cultural communication services company Bridges Culture Transmission, in a deal brokered by Barcelona-based distributor Goldbee, which specialises in kids and family content.

“Tippi T-Rex instantly captured our hearts with its joyful blend of music, adventure, and emotional warmth, qualities we know will resonate deeply with Chinese children,” said Beijing 24 Bridges (24 Bridges) international acquisitions director Walt Zhou. “This partnership is about sharing Tippi’s world of curiosity and kindness with millions of families. We see this beloved character becoming a cherished companion to preschoolers across China and look forward to working closely with Ánima and GoldBee to nurture her journey.”

“We’re delighted to bring Tippi T-Rex to families across China through this collaboration with 24 Bridges”, added Ánima Kitchent international sales and co-production director Miguel Aldasoro. “What began as a digital-first IP with songs and short videos has now evolved into a fully-fledged series. After producing 26 episodes, and another 26 with Mocca Studio the show’s success caught the attention of 24 Bridges, a leading force in the region. We’re excited to see Tippi continue her journey expanding into new markets and building global partnerships.”

GoldBee founding managing director Christophe Goldberger said, “We are thrilled to see Tippi T-Rex take its next big step with this strategic partnership. Entering such a competitive preschool market as China is a strong validation of the series’ appeal. With its unique blend of humour, heart, and discovery, we’re confident that this collaboration with 24 Bridges will unlock exciting new opportunities for the brand.”

Through a four-year collaboration that enhances the IP’s reach in Asia, the deal with 24 Bridges includes 52 five minute exclusive episodes of the 2D series together with four songs and 14 episodes of approximately 3.5 minutes each.

The animation company’s innovative content strategy is built around a digital-first, data-driven approach. The company began by testing short-form videos on YouTube, analysing performance metrics before scaling to longer multi-platform formats. This methodology led to the fine-tuning of content to optimise engagement, ensuring maximum impact and in the production of the first season of 26 episodes x five minutes, and with Mocca Studio, the completion of a full season slate of 52 episodes of five minutes.

With this latest deal, Tippi T-Rex continues to grow as an internationally appealing IP, engaging preschoolers with lovable characters, imaginative storytelling and educational themes